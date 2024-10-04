NBA All-Star Highlights Standout Area for Jared McCain at Sixers Camp
What will it take for an NBA rookie like Jared McCain to crack the Philadelphia 76ers’ rotation this season?
For starters, time and a lot of improvement from his showing at the NBA Summer League.
That’s not to say McCain struggled overall, but he certainly wasn’t the best version of himself as he got his feet wet at the NBA level for the first time.
This week, McCain is participating in his first NBA training camp in the Bahamas with the Sixers. So far, the rookie appears to be showing plenty of improvement.
In the eyes of 76ers head coach Nick Nurse, McCain has displayed scrappiness and defensive grit.
Based on what the one-time All-Star Tyrese Maxey saw, McCain’s shooting was on point.
"He shot the ball really well,” Maxey told reporters on Wednesday. “He looked way more comfortable. I think that first day of training camp, everybody’s out there like chickens, but he was great today. Really good."
With seasoned veterans in front of him on the depth chart, McCain has a lot to prove if he wants to earn steady minutes in year one. He seems to have the defensive fight down so far. He has to really maintain a high level of shooting to continue standing out.
The Sixers took a gamble on a small NCAA sample size by selecting McCain. After declaring for the 2024 NBA Draft as a freshman, McCain had just 36 games under his belt at Duke. He made each one count, as he was one of the most efficient three-ball shooters coming out of college.
From the field, McCain knocked down over 45 percent of his shots. When it came to attempts from beyond the arc, he drilled 41 percent while averaging 14 points per game.
A player like Maxey proved that it’s possible for a rookie to come in and garner some sort of role in the rotation on a playoff-caliber team. McCain is looking to be the next as he prepares for his first NBA training camp out in the Bahamas.
