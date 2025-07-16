NBA Analyst Sounds Off on Sixers Amid Recent Injury News
After signing Paul George in free agency last season, the Philadelphia 76ers had their sights set on contending for a title with their newly formed big three. Following an injury-ridden 2025 campaign, one analyst sounded off on the franchise in light of them being struck with more bad fortune.
Towards the end of last season, PG, Joel Embiid, and Tyrese Maxey were all shut down prematurely to recover from injuries. This was done with the goal of the trio of All-Stars to be fully healthy come training camp. Things recently went off the rails for the Sixers Monday when reports emerged that George had surgery on his knee after getting injured during a workout.
During Tuesday's installment of NBA Today on ESPN, the panel discussed George being shelved again for the time being after his recent surgery. Tim MacMahon did not hold back when given his thoughts on Philadelphia's core.
"Philadelphia 76ers are built on a flimsy foundation," MacMahon said. "They are built on a foundation of two max players who might be the two worst value contracts in the NBA. Joel Embiid and Paul George are incredibly talented players, it doesn't matter if you're doing that sitting on the bench in street clothes."
George is looking to have a bounce-back year next season after the start of his Sixers tenure did not go as expected. He played in just 41 games and posted averages of 16.2 PPG, 5.3 RPG, and 4.3 APG. With him not set to be re-evaluated until training camp, all the Sixers can hope is that the star forward can recover fully over the next few months and be ready to ramp up when it comes time.
