NBA Fans React to Sixers' Trendon Watford Addition

Justin Grasso

Apr 13, 2025; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Brooklyn Nets forward Trendon Watford (9) dribbles up court during the second half against the New York Knicks at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images
A few hours into the opening of NBA free agency, the Philadelphia 76ers made their first move.

According to ESPN’s Shams Charania, the Sixers are planning to add the veteran forward, Trendon Watford. The 24-year-old hit the free agency market after spending the previous season with the Brooklyn Nets.

With Watford now set to join the Sixers for the 2025-2026 NBA season, fans seem optimistic about what he could bring to the table.

NBA Fans React to 76ers’ Trendon Watford Acquisition

@sundognation: YESSSS MOREYYYYY

@Three_Cone: W

@SixersJustin: BANNNGGGG

As a former five-star recruit out of Alabama, Watford played for two seasons at LSU. After averaging 16 points, seven rebounds, and three assists in 28 games, Watford went undrafted in 2021.

After the draft, Watford signed a two-way contract with the Portland Trail Blazers. His deal was converted to a standard contract during his rookie effort.

After the two-year run in Portland, Watford signed with the Nets

@NetsKingdomAJ: Great pickup he is super underrated 💯

@Illicitraps: YESSSSSSS

@RandyBSP: Love this move for Philly #76ers

After averaging eight points, four rebounds, and two assists with the Blazers, Watford played in 107 games with the Nets.

Seeing the court for 16 minutes off the bench, Watford produced eight points per game while shooting 50 percent from the field. Whle he shot threes on a low volume, Watford still managed to his 36 percent of his threes.

Along with his scoring, Watford averaged four rebounds, three assists, and nearly one steal per game.

JUSTIN GRASSO

Justin Grasso is a credentialed writer and publisher covering the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated’s FanNation. Grasso got his start in sports media in 2016 with FantasyPros, working the news desk, providing game-by-game player analysis and updates on the Portland Trail Blazers and the Golden State Warriors. By 2017, he joined FanSided’s Philadelphia Eagles site as a staff writer. After spending one season covering the Eagles as a staff writer, Grasso was promoted to become the site’s Co-Editor. For the next two NFL seasons, he covered the Eagles closely before broadening his NFL coverage. For a brief stint, Grasso covered the NFL on a national basis after joining Heavy.com as an NFL news desk writer. In 2019, Grasso joined the 76ers' beat on a part-time basis, stepping into a role with South Jersey’s 97.3 ESPN. Ahead of the 2019-2020 NBA season, he concluded a three-year stint covering the Eagles and joined the Sixers beat full-time. Grasso has covered the 76ers exclusively since then for Sports Illustrated. He is a member of the Pro Basketball Writer’s Association. Twitter: @JGrasso_ Instagram: @JGrassoNBA

