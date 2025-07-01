NBA Fans React to Sixers' Trendon Watford Addition
A few hours into the opening of NBA free agency, the Philadelphia 76ers made their first move.
According to ESPN’s Shams Charania, the Sixers are planning to add the veteran forward, Trendon Watford. The 24-year-old hit the free agency market after spending the previous season with the Brooklyn Nets.
With Watford now set to join the Sixers for the 2025-2026 NBA season, fans seem optimistic about what he could bring to the table.
@sundognation: YESSSS MOREYYYYY
@Three_Cone: W
@SixersJustin: BANNNGGGG
As a former five-star recruit out of Alabama, Watford played for two seasons at LSU. After averaging 16 points, seven rebounds, and three assists in 28 games, Watford went undrafted in 2021.
After the draft, Watford signed a two-way contract with the Portland Trail Blazers. His deal was converted to a standard contract during his rookie effort.
After the two-year run in Portland, Watford signed with the Nets
@NetsKingdomAJ: Great pickup he is super underrated 💯
@Illicitraps: YESSSSSSS
@RandyBSP: Love this move for Philly #76ers
After averaging eight points, four rebounds, and two assists with the Blazers, Watford played in 107 games with the Nets.
Seeing the court for 16 minutes off the bench, Watford produced eight points per game while shooting 50 percent from the field. Whle he shot threes on a low volume, Watford still managed to his 36 percent of his threes.
Along with his scoring, Watford averaged four rebounds, three assists, and nearly one steal per game.
