All 76ers

NBA Insider Impressed by Sixers Star Joel Embiid's Physique

Sixers continue posting workout photos of Joel Embiid.

Kevin McCormick

Mar 14, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid looks on after the game against the Indiana Pacers at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images
Mar 14, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid looks on after the game against the Indiana Pacers at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images / Kyle Ross-Imagn Images
In this story:

When it comes to the Philadelphia 76ers, Joel Embiid remains the biggest talking point. Specifically, his health and ability to consistently stay in the lineup.

Over the past few years, Embiid has emerged as one of the game's most dominant stars. However, injuries continue to take a toll on his legacy. After missing the majority of the 2024 season due to a knee ailment, he was sidelined even more in 2025.

Embiid's struggles to be on the floor started on opening night and never went away. The former MVP ended up playing in just 19 games before the organization made the decision to shut him down for the year.

Upon having an extended period to undergo surgery and recover, the Sixers star is eager to be more available this upcoming season and beyond.

Sixers Joel Embii
Jan 4, 2025; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) celebrates during the first half against the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

During this final stretch of the offseason, the Sixers have regularly been posting photos and videos of players getting work in ahead of training camp. Among those to be featured is Embiid, who has caused a good amount of buzz within the fan base. Not only has the star center been spotted without a knee brace, but his physique looks improved as well.

Many have been impressed by Embiid's slender frame, including NBA insider Kevin O'Connor. He took to social media to give his thoughts on how the Sixers' big man looks ahead of the 2026 campaign.

It goes without saying how big it is for the Sixers that Embiid looks to be in good physical shape. As the franchise's top talent, he is crucial to their success. Philadelphia might have a trio of All-Stars now, but at the end of the day, they're only going to go as far as Embiid can take them.

During his brief time on the floor last season, Embiid still showed flashes of his dominance. He erupted for 37 points in 36 minutes in a win over the Portland Trail Blazers, and recorded a triple-double in a February matchup against the Dallas Mavericks.

If Embiid is in improved shape and able to hit the ground running to start the year, the Sixers will be in a good position to take advantage of a weakened Eastern Conference.

More 76ers on SI

Tyrese Maxey Sends Strong Message on Social Media

VJ Edgecombe Explains Unique Decision

Tyrese Maxey Reposts Emotional Video Supporting Joel Embiid

Sixers Big Man Reacts to 3-Time All-Star’s Viral Post

VJ Edgecombe Discusses His Return to Action

Published
Kevin McCormick
KEVIN MCCORMICK

Kevin McCormick covers the Philadelphia 76ers FanNation's All76ers. Since graduating from Holy Family University with a degree in Sports Management, he's gone on to pursue a career in journalism covering the NBA. Some of his previous bylines include 97.3 ESPN, ClutchPoints, and Sportskeeda. 

Home/News