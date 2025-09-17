NBA Insider Impressed by Sixers Star Joel Embiid's Physique
When it comes to the Philadelphia 76ers, Joel Embiid remains the biggest talking point. Specifically, his health and ability to consistently stay in the lineup.
Over the past few years, Embiid has emerged as one of the game's most dominant stars. However, injuries continue to take a toll on his legacy. After missing the majority of the 2024 season due to a knee ailment, he was sidelined even more in 2025.
Embiid's struggles to be on the floor started on opening night and never went away. The former MVP ended up playing in just 19 games before the organization made the decision to shut him down for the year.
Upon having an extended period to undergo surgery and recover, the Sixers star is eager to be more available this upcoming season and beyond.
During this final stretch of the offseason, the Sixers have regularly been posting photos and videos of players getting work in ahead of training camp. Among those to be featured is Embiid, who has caused a good amount of buzz within the fan base. Not only has the star center been spotted without a knee brace, but his physique looks improved as well.
Many have been impressed by Embiid's slender frame, including NBA insider Kevin O'Connor. He took to social media to give his thoughts on how the Sixers' big man looks ahead of the 2026 campaign.
It goes without saying how big it is for the Sixers that Embiid looks to be in good physical shape. As the franchise's top talent, he is crucial to their success. Philadelphia might have a trio of All-Stars now, but at the end of the day, they're only going to go as far as Embiid can take them.
During his brief time on the floor last season, Embiid still showed flashes of his dominance. He erupted for 37 points in 36 minutes in a win over the Portland Trail Blazers, and recorded a triple-double in a February matchup against the Dallas Mavericks.
If Embiid is in improved shape and able to hit the ground running to start the year, the Sixers will be in a good position to take advantage of a weakened Eastern Conference.
More 76ers on SI
Tyrese Maxey Sends Strong Message on Social Media
VJ Edgecombe Explains Unique Decision
Tyrese Maxey Reposts Emotional Video Supporting Joel Embiid
Sixers Big Man Reacts to 3-Time All-Star’s Viral Post