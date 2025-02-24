NBA Insider’s Concerning Update on Joel Embiid Before 76ers-Bulls
After the Philadelphia 76ers played the entire fourth quarter against the Brooklyn Nets without Joel Embiid on the court, it raised concerns about the seven-time All-Star’s health.
The head coach, Nick Nurse, claimed that Embiid’s absence was not injury-related, although he acknowledged that the lingering knee issues have slowed the center down.
“That group was just playing so well together and had a good feel for the game at that point, and just wanted to let them roll with it,” Nurse told reporters regarding Embiid’s absence. "He's giving us what he can. He's not himself, we all know that. He's not certainly the guy we're used to seeing playing at a super high level, but I commend him for giving us what he can."
The matchup against Brooklyn on Saturday was just the 19th game Embiid appeared in this year. While he planned to be on an injury management plan throughout the year, missing games to rest up his knee and frequent swelling has left Embiid and the Sixers searching for other potential options.
On Sunday, ESPN’s Shams Charania reported that Embiid and the Sixers are in consultation with doctors, considering “alternative options.”
Before the All-Star break, it was reported that Embiid was under the assumption that surgery could be in his future. So far, the center hasn’t considered shutting down his 2024-2025 campaign to go in that direction. It’s unclear where the recent consultations may lead him.
“Both sides have hoped for progress in Embiid's condition,” Charania wrote, “but his determination to play and current treatments -- including regular injections, sources said -- have not led to any improvement.”
In 19 games, Embiid has averaged 24 points, eight rebounds, and five assists. He missed an opportunity to gain his eighth All-Star nod, marking the first time since his rookie season he wasn’t named an All-Star.
Since missing 15 games in a row, Embiid has appeared in six of the last eight games for Philly. When the Sixers returned from the All-Star break this week with matchups against the Boston Celtics and the Brooklyn Nets, Embiid averaged 15 points, five rebounds, and five assists while shooting 32 percent from the field in those matchups.
The Sixers will fire up the new week with a matchup against the Chicago Bulls. Embiid is considered questionable to play in the matchup.
