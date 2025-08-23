NBA Legend to Present Former Sixer at Hall of Fame Induction
In a little over a month, the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame will welcome their new class of inductees, which includes the likes of Carmelo Anthony, Danny Crawford, Billy Donovan, as well as former Philadelphia 76ers big man Dwight Howard.
Howard made it into the Hall of Fame in his first appearance on the ballot, which was a product of his 18-year career, which saw the 39-year-old be named to eight All-Star teams, five all-defensive teams, as well as lifting the Larry O'Brien trophy in the 2020 season as a member of the Los Angeles Lakers.
It appears that a great for the aforementioned Western Conference powerhouse will help usher Howard into the Hall of Fame, as Shaquille O'Neal will be the presenter for the former 76er at the ceremony.
The two players shared quite a few similarities over their respective careers, with the pair starting their journeys with the Orlando Magic; both had the nickname "Superman" due to their abilities to soar through the air, as well as serving multiple years in the front court for the aforementioned Lakers.
Revisiting Howard's ties to the City of Brotherly Love
The 39-year-old made his way to Philadelphia in the offseason after his championship win with Los Angeles in the NBA's Playoff Bubble, as he would become the rightful back up for Joel Embiid, when he would need to come out of the game.
Under Doc Rivers, Howard would appear in 69 games in which he'd average seven points and 8.4 rebounds per game, with these numbers drying up when the playoffs rolled around, as his production would decrease over that 12-game stretch in the postseason.
Howard's tenure in the Wells Fargo Center would merely come as a one-and-done stint, as he would return back to the City of Angels for the third time in his career, where he would ride out his final days in the NBA.
When is the Hall of Fame induction ceremony?
The Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame induction ceremony is set to take place on September 6 at 7:00 p.m. EST at Symphony Hall in Springfield, Massachusetts.
When Howard is inducted into the Hall of Fame in early September, he'll become the 21st member of the Sixers' organization to grace the annals of basketball history, with the most recent member being Bobby Jones, who had his name called in the class of 2019.
More 76ers on SI
Tyrese Maxey Sends Strong Message on Social Media
VJ Edgecombe Explains Unique Decision
Tyrese Maxey Reposts Emotional Video Supporting Joel Embiid
Sixers Big Man Reacts to 3-Time All-Star’s Viral Post