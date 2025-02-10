NBA Names Trae Young as All-Star Over 76ers' Tyrese Maxey
When the 2025 NBA All-Star rosters were finalized, many believed that Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey was a snub.
With the Eastern Conference side losing Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo to an injury, it opened an opportunity for another player to get inserted into the big game.
The NBA will now invite Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young. Once again, Maxey is on the outside looking in after making the All-Star roster just one season ago.
According to Chris Haynes, the decision to put Young in the game was a result of having the next most votes among coaches.
All season long, Young has been leading the NBA in assists per game. The 26-year-old has averaged 11.4 assists throughout 49 matchups.
Even with his playmaking, Young is still the same dynamic scorer. This year, Young is putting up 24 points per game while knocking down 41 percent of his shots. Considering the Hawks were viewed as a team entering a rebuild in 2024-2025, Young has Atlanta in the Play-In picture still, as they carry a 25-28 record.
Meanwhile, Maxey and the Sixers have had a season that hasn’t given Philly much to celebrate. With players in and out of the lineup due to injuries, the Sixers haven’t been able to find consistency. As they reach the final slate of games before the break, the Sixers are 20-32, sitting 11th in the Eastern Conference.
This season, Maxey has averaged 28 points on 45 percent shooting from the field in 45 games. He’s dishing out six assists per game and coming down with three rebounds.
While Maxey has been on quite the tear over the past month, a slow start to the year on a personal level has prevented Maxey from getting immediate All-Star attention. By the time he re-inserted himself back into that conversation, it might’ve been too late.
For the time being, the Sixers star will remain a one-time All-Star as he focuses on getting the team into postseason play. Meanwhile, Trae Young will pick up his fourth nod, making the All-Star Game in back-to-back seasons for the first time in his career.
