NBA News: Brandon Ingram Trade State Before 76ers Matchup
When it comes to the NBA trade rumor mill, Brandon Ingram has been one of the most talked-about players over the last couple of seasons. With the New Orleans Pelicans consistently struggling to meet expectations in the Western Conference, any losing stretch leads the masses to believe Ingram belongs in a different situation.
Despite the countless rumors regarding a potential Ingram trade over the years, he remains a Pelican.
This summer, Ingram is on pace to hit the free agency market. His five-year, $158 million contract is slated to expire. He’s expected to be one of the NBA’s top free agents at 27 years old.
With Ingram being on a struggling Pelicans team while in the final year of his current deal, it makes sense for the Pelicans to scan the market for a trade. After all, it would be in their best interest to get something out of Ingram parting ways with the team rather than losing him for nothing to the open market.
A recent update from ESPN suggests that the Pelicans have been open for business on the Ingram front, but the offers aren’t desirable enough.
“If another team had been motivated to offer equivalent talent that better fits the Pelicans' roster and payroll, they would have already made that trade,” ESPN reports.
While parting ways with New Orleans remains a likely option, a return to the Pelicans hasn’t been ruled out entirely. And in the event the Pelicans keep Ingram beyond next month’s trade deadline, they could still strike a sign-and-trade in the summer, resembling the Sixers’ decision to move on from Buddy Hield last summer.
With over 300 games to show for with the Pelicans, Ingram posted averages of 23 points, six rebounds, and five assists while knocking down 47 percent of his shots from the field and averaging 37 percent from deep. The veteran forward will get paid soon enough. The NBA is still trying to figure out who pays his next contract.
Could the Sixers Get in the Ingram Sweepstakes?
In the past, the Sixers have been linked to Ingram as potential suitors. When Daryl Morey was searching for the third piece to form a trio of stars with Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey, Ingram made sense.
At this point, the Sixers put their chips on Paul George. Over the past summer, the Sixers invested a max contract in the veteran, who wrapped up his stint with the Los Angeles Clippers.
Ingram could make his way over to the Eastern Conference for the first time in his career at some point, but the City of Brotherly Love probably isn't a targeted destination.
Sixers vs Pelicans: Did Ingram Play on Friday?
Heading into Friday’s game, Ingram is in the midst of another stretch of absences. While he could return soon, the Pelicans didn’t plan to have him in action on Friday night in South Philly.
According to the official NBA injury report, Brandon Ingram is out once again. He is dealing with a severe left ankle sprain. When he misses Friday’s game, it will be his 15th absence in a row for Ingram.
The veteran forward missed his first set of action this season on November 20 against the Cleveland Cavaliers. He returned to take on the Golden State Warriors on November 22, but then another five-game string of absences followed.
Ingram was back on the court for the December 5 matchup against the Phoenix Suns. He checked in for 36 minutes and contributed to 29 points, seven rebounds, and three assists in the two-point win. In the following game, Ingram went down with his latest setback just 18 minutes into his shift against the Oklahoma City Thunder.
Not only did the Pelicans lose the game, but they lost Ingram for a long stretch. The Sixers didn’t see Ingram on Friday night, but they have a matchup against New Orleans on the road on March 24.
