NBA News: Ex-Sixers Guard Waived to Make Space for Former DPOY
Since his time with the Philadelphia 76ers came to an end, Shake Milton has bounced around the league trying to find a new long-term home. Amid recent news, it appears the former second-round pick will be on the move again this summer.
Earlier this week, reports emerged that the LA Lakers were signing former Defensive Player of the Year Marcus Smart following a buyout with the Washington Wizards. Due to their limited cap space, many expected another move to come to make things work financially. On Sunday afternoon, it was announced that the Lakers are parting with Milton to open up three million dollars in space.
Milton, 28, joined the Lakers early in the year last season after coming over from the Brooklyn Nets as part of the Dorian Finney-Smith trade. He'd go on to appear in 30 games for LA in a limited role, averaging 3.9 PPG and 1.3 APG off the bench.
Long before his time with the Lakers, Milton was a promising young prospect for the Sixers. He spent the first five years of his career with the franchise, slowly climbing the ranks in the rotation as a second-round pick. Milton's best season with the Sixers came in 2021 when he averaged 13.0 PPG and 3.1 APG as the team's sixth man.
As a solid combo-guard who can score and facilitate, Milton has the skill set to be a rotation-level player on an NBA team. Now set to hit the free agent market, he will await and see if a team is willing to take a flier on him for the 2026 campaign.
More 76ers on SI
Tyrese Maxey Sends Strong Message on Social Media
VJ Edgecombe Explains Unique Decision
Tyrese Maxey Reposts Emotional Video Supporting Joel Embiid
Sixers Big Man Reacts to 3-Time All-Star’s Viral Post