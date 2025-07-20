All 76ers

NBA News: Ex-Sixers Guard Waived to Make Space for Former DPOY

Lakers waive Shake Milton amid news of signing Marcus Smart.

Kevin McCormick

Mar 20, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Shake Milton (20) passes against the Milwaukee Bucks during the second half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jonathan Hui-Imagn Images
Mar 20, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Shake Milton (20) passes against the Milwaukee Bucks during the second half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jonathan Hui-Imagn Images / Jonathan Hui-Imagn Images
In this story:

Since his time with the Philadelphia 76ers came to an end, Shake Milton has bounced around the league trying to find a new long-term home. Amid recent news, it appears the former second-round pick will be on the move again this summer.

Earlier this week, reports emerged that the LA Lakers were signing former Defensive Player of the Year Marcus Smart following a buyout with the Washington Wizards. Due to their limited cap space, many expected another move to come to make things work financially. On Sunday afternoon, it was announced that the Lakers are parting with Milton to open up three million dollars in space.

Milton, 28, joined the Lakers early in the year last season after coming over from the Brooklyn Nets as part of the Dorian Finney-Smith trade. He'd go on to appear in 30 games for LA in a limited role, averaging 3.9 PPG and 1.3 APG off the bench.

Long before his time with the Lakers, Milton was a promising young prospect for the Sixers. He spent the first five years of his career with the franchise, slowly climbing the ranks in the rotation as a second-round pick. Milton's best season with the Sixers came in 2021 when he averaged 13.0 PPG and 3.1 APG as the team's sixth man.

As a solid combo-guard who can score and facilitate, Milton has the skill set to be a rotation-level player on an NBA team. Now set to hit the free agent market, he will await and see if a team is willing to take a flier on him for the 2026 campaign.

More 76ers on SI

Tyrese Maxey Sends Strong Message on Social Media

VJ Edgecombe Explains Unique Decision

Tyrese Maxey Reposts Emotional Video Supporting Joel Embiid

Sixers Big Man Reacts to 3-Time All-Star’s Viral Post

VJ Edgecombe Discusses His Return to Action

Published
Kevin McCormick
KEVIN MCCORMICK

Kevin McCormick covers the Philadelphia 76ers FanNation's All76ers. Since graduating from Holy Family University with a degree in Sports Management, he's gone on to pursue a career in journalism covering the NBA. Some of his previous bylines include 97.3 ESPN, ClutchPoints, and Sportskeeda. 

Home/News