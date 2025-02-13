NBA News: Philadelphia 76ers Strike New Deal With Trade Pickup
On Thursday's deadline, the Philadelphia 76ers conducted a trade with the Washington Wizards, which saw them acquire Jared Butler and four second-round picks in exchange for Reggie Jackson and a future first-round pick, as reported by Marc Stein.
The trade saw Jackson's short stint in Philadelphia coming to an end after appearing in 31 games in which he averaged four points on 39 percent from the field after signing a one-year deal in the offseason.
On the other hand, Butler comes into the Wells Fargo Center in the midst of a high-output season, averaging a career-high 6.9 points per game on 48 percent form the field. A showcase for his offensive capabilities would be his game against the Sixers in early January, where he dropped a season-high 26 points and seven assists.
76ers Convert Butler's Contract
Butler's original deal was put to ink back in October, seeing him sign as a two-way player earning $578k, according to Hoopshype.
This is well below the $3.3M contract that Jackson had with the Sixers, meaning that the Philadelphia front office has continued their trend of saving cap space following the departure of Caleb Martin and KJ Martin in the days prior to the trade deadline.
On Thursday, ESPN’s Shams Charania reported that Butler will have his contract converted to a standard deal. He is reportedly landing a two-year contract.
Butler appeared in three games with the Sixers since the trade. Over that span, he averaged 10 points on 42 percent shooting, along with three rebounds and five assists.
