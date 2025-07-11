NBA Rumors: Ex-Sixers Forward Drawing Trade Interest From Lakers
After being drafted in the first round in 2019 by the Philadelphia 76ers, Matisse Thybulle showed the potential of being an elite perimeter defender at the NBA level. Following an injury-ridden 2025 campaign, the veteran forward is reportedly drawing interest from a Western Conference contender.
Thybulle spent the three-and-a-half years of his career with the Sixers, making two All-Defense teams in that span. Due to his offensive limitations, the front office decided to end their experiment with him and trade him to the Portland Trail Blazers at the 2023 deadline.
Since joining Portland, Thybulle's production has remained about the same as what it was during his Sixers tenure. He appeared in just 15 games last season due to injury, but managed to build some momentum heading into 2026. In his brief sample size, Thybulle averaged 7.5 PPG and 3.5 RPG while shooting 43.8% from beyond the arc.
As the NBA offseason rages on, Thybulle finds himself popping up in trade rumors. Developments recently emerged that he is reportedly among the players on the LA Lakers' radar.
In terms of fit, Thybulle is a player who could make a lot of sense for the Lakers. Though his offensive game is limited, it won't be needed as much in LA. He can generate easy looks as a cutter playing off Luka Doncic and LeBron James. Thybulle's primary objective would be taking on top perimeter defensive assignments alongside this star duo. If he could make defenses pay when the ball is swung to him on the outside, Thybulle could be an X-factor for LA.
Seeing that he spent most of last season on the sidelines, Thybulle could be an interesting buy-low option for the Lakers as they look to bolster their supporting cast.
