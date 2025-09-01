NBA Trainer Raves About Sixers Star Tyrese Maxey's Shooting
Since being drafted by the Philadelphia 76ers five years ago, Tyrese Maxey has blossomed into one of the NBA's top young backcourt talents. As he prepares for a fresh season, one trainer raved about the improvements he's made in one key area.
Given his strong drive and work ethic, it's no surprise Maxey has become an All-Star-level talent at the NBA level. He's lived by his "get 1% better everyday" motto, and it's yielded big results. In just a few years, Maxey has been able to completely do away with one weak area of his arsenal that caused him to slip on draft night.
Coming out of Kentucky, one of the biggest knocks on Maxey's game was his subpar three-point shooting and shot mechanics. Of all the areas of his game, this is by far where he has made the biggest improvements upon reaching the pros. Now, the Sixers star has put to bed any notion that he can't be a viable threat from beyond the arc.
Through his first five seasons, Maxey shot 38.1% from three. An impressive feat considering he converted just 30.1% of his attempts as a rookie. While his shooting numbers took a slight dip in 2025, Maxey appears ready to get back on track next season.
Earlier this month, footage emerged of Maxey working on his outside shot. He got up 50 attempts in the clip, and managed to make 45 of them.
As Maxey's video made the rounds online, his trainer Drew Hanlen decided to chime in with some commentary of his own. He opened up on how the Sixers guard needed just three warm-up shots before feeling confident enough to put on this impressive display.
Being a viable three-point shooter is crucial for Maxey's game, as it opens up the floor much more for him. His best asset by far is his quickness getting downhill. When defenders have to guard him farther out, it makes it tougher to stay in front of him. This results in more driving lanes for Maxey, allowing him to put pressure on the rim as a scorer and facilitator.
Upon recovering from hand and finger ailments that limited him down the stretch last year, Maxey looks ready to get his shooting back to a level many have grown accustomed to seeing.
