NBA Veteran Makes Statement on Ex-Sixer Marcus Morris

NBA Markieff Morris made a statement on Marcus Morris on Sunday.

Justin Grasso

Feb 3, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers forward Marcus Morris Sr. warms up before action against the Brooklyn Nets at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images
Feb 3, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers forward Marcus Morris Sr. warms up before action against the Brooklyn Nets at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images / Bill Streicher-Imagn Images
On Sunday, it was reported that former Philadelphia 76ers forward Marcus Morris was arrested on Sunday “related to a fraud charge,” according to the New York Post.

The incident took place in Broward County, Florida.

“The NBA player and ex-Knick was picked up on a felony charge of Fraud – Writing a Check with Insufficient Funds, with the report indicating he was arrested at an airport,” writes NY Post’s Christian Arnold

“The online record also indicated that the charge is related to a case in another state and he is being held without bond.”

Jan 19, 2024; Orlando, Florida, USA; Philadelphia 76ers small forward Marcus Morris Sr. (5) shoot the ball over Orlando Magic center Wendell Carter Jr. (34) in the fourth quarter at KIA Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeremy Reper-Imagn Images / Jeremy Reper-Imagn Images

Shortly after reports surfaced about Morris’s booking, his brother Markieff Morris took to social media to put out a statement on the incident.

“The wording is crazy,” Morris wrote on X. “Damn for that amount of money they’ll embarrass you in the airport with your family. They got y’all really thinking bro did some fraud [expletive].

“They could have came to the crib for all that. When y’all hear the real story on this [expletive] man. All I can say is Lesson learned. Bro will tell y’all tomorrow. This weird [expletive] gave me a headache. Can’t stop nothin!”

Marcus Morris remains an NBA free agent for the time being. His future in the NBA was already unclear. As Morris hasn’t been on the court with a team, the Philadelphia native has been acquiring airtime on numerous sports talk shows, potentially working on a full-time media venture.

Morris last played during the 2023-2024 NBA season. He started that year off as an inactive member of the Los Angeles Clippers. Shortly after the season started, Morris was traded to the Sixers. He hoped to finish the season off with his hometown hoops team, but his run would end after 37 games.

Mar 29, 2024; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Philadelphia 76ers forward Tobias Harris (12) drives to the basket against Cleveland Cavaliers forward Marcus Morris Sr. (24) during the first half at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images / Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

The veteran forward posted averages of seven points and three rebounds while shooting 40 percent from beyond the arc. At the 2024 trade deadline, Morris was moved to the San Antonio Spurs, which led to his release. As a free agent, Morris inked a deal with the Cleveland Cavaliers for the remainder of the season.

Last year, Morris was reportedly gaining interest from the Sixers and the Cavs. He signed with the New York Knicks in September, but wouldn’t make it to training camp before they cut him. Since then, Morris has remained a free agent. It’s unclear what will come next for the veteran forward.

Justin Grasso
