NBA Veteran Makes Statement on Ex-Sixer Marcus Morris
On Sunday, it was reported that former Philadelphia 76ers forward Marcus Morris was arrested on Sunday “related to a fraud charge,” according to the New York Post.
The incident took place in Broward County, Florida.
“The NBA player and ex-Knick was picked up on a felony charge of Fraud – Writing a Check with Insufficient Funds, with the report indicating he was arrested at an airport,” writes NY Post’s Christian Arnold
“The online record also indicated that the charge is related to a case in another state and he is being held without bond.”
Shortly after reports surfaced about Morris’s booking, his brother Markieff Morris took to social media to put out a statement on the incident.
“The wording is crazy,” Morris wrote on X. “Damn for that amount of money they’ll embarrass you in the airport with your family. They got y’all really thinking bro did some fraud [expletive].
“They could have came to the crib for all that. When y’all hear the real story on this [expletive] man. All I can say is Lesson learned. Bro will tell y’all tomorrow. This weird [expletive] gave me a headache. Can’t stop nothin!”
Marcus Morris remains an NBA free agent for the time being. His future in the NBA was already unclear. As Morris hasn’t been on the court with a team, the Philadelphia native has been acquiring airtime on numerous sports talk shows, potentially working on a full-time media venture.
Morris last played during the 2023-2024 NBA season. He started that year off as an inactive member of the Los Angeles Clippers. Shortly after the season started, Morris was traded to the Sixers. He hoped to finish the season off with his hometown hoops team, but his run would end after 37 games.
The veteran forward posted averages of seven points and three rebounds while shooting 40 percent from beyond the arc. At the 2024 trade deadline, Morris was moved to the San Antonio Spurs, which led to his release. As a free agent, Morris inked a deal with the Cleveland Cavaliers for the remainder of the season.
Last year, Morris was reportedly gaining interest from the Sixers and the Cavs. He signed with the New York Knicks in September, but wouldn’t make it to training camp before they cut him. Since then, Morris has remained a free agent. It’s unclear what will come next for the veteran forward.
More 76ers on SI
Tyrese Maxey Sends Strong Message on Social Media
VJ Edgecombe Explains Unique Decision
Tyrese Maxey Reposts Emotional Video Supporting Joel Embiid
Sixers Big Man Reacts to 3-Time All-Star’s Viral Post