All 76ers

New Orleans Pelicans Pick Up Former Philadelphia 76ers Player

Former 76ers guard Lester Quinones has been picked up by the Sixers.

Justin Grasso

Oct 18, 2024; Orlando, Florida, USA; Orlando Magic guard Jarrett Culver (24) drives around Philadelphia 76ers guard Lester Quinones (25) during the second half at Kia Center. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-Imagn Images
Oct 18, 2024; Orlando, Florida, USA; Orlando Magic guard Jarrett Culver (24) drives around Philadelphia 76ers guard Lester Quinones (25) during the second half at Kia Center. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-Imagn Images / Mike Watters-Imagn Images
In this story:

With NBA teams on a deadline to complete two-way contracts, many teams across the league have been making plenty of changes. Recently, the New Orleans Pelicans picked up former Philadelphia 76ers guard Lester Quinones.

According to ESPN’s Shams Charania, Quinones signed a two-way contract with the Pelicans. The former undrafted player is getting another chance to potentially pick up NBA minutes this year.

via @ShamsCharania: Guard Lester Quinones has agreed to a two-way NBA deal with the New Orleans Pelicans, agent Scott Nichols of Rize Management told ESPN. Quinones played for the 76ers earlier this season after spending two years in Golden State.

Coming out of Memphis in 2022, Quinones started his career in the NBA G League. He joined the Golden State Warriors’ affiliate in Santa Cruz. In 2023, Quinones signed with the Warriors on a two-way contract and eventually earned a bump to a standard deal.

During the 2023-2024 NBA season, Quinones appeared in 37 games. The veteran produced four points and two rebounds while shooting 36 percent from beyond the arc.

Lester Quinone
Oct 23, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Lester Quinones (25) shoots the ball past Milwaukee Bucks guard Damian Lillard (0) during the fourth quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images / Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

After Quinones’ time with the Warriors was up, the Sixers signed the young veteran to a two-way deal ahead of the 2024-2025 NBA season. Quinones saw the court for just four games with the Sixers. Averaging four minutes of playing time, the former Warrior put up two points per game while shooting 50 percent from the field.

By December, the Sixers waived Quinones. At the time, the Sixers brought on Pete Nance to give the team depth at the center position. Unfortunately, Quinones was the odd man out as a result.

The Pelicans’ G League affiliate, the Birmingham Squadron, scooped up Quinones after his Sixers stint. He earned a call-up and joined the 17-45 Pelicans, who place one spot ahead of the 15th-seeded Utah Jazz.

More 76ers on SI

Nick Nurse’s Injury Update on Eric Gordon

Sixers Add Lonnie Walker IV to Roster

Former Alabama Basketball Player Reacts to Joining the Sixers

NBA Analyst’s Blunt Take on 76ers’ Playoff Aspirations

Former Sixer Speaks on Recent Paul George Criticism

Published
Justin Grasso
JUSTIN GRASSO

Title: Credentialed writer/reporter covering the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated’s FanNation Email: JustinGrasso32@Gmail.com Location: Philadelphia, PA Expertise: Reporting, insight, and analysis on the Sixers and the NBA  Justin Grasso is a credentialed writer and publisher covering the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated’s FanNation.  Grasso got his start in sports media in 2016 with FantasyPros, working the news desk, providing game-by-game player analysis and updates on the Portland Trail Blazers and the Golden State Warriors. By 2017, he joined FanSided’s Philadelphia Eagles site as a staff writer. After spending one season covering the Eagles as a staff writer, Grasso was promoted to become the site’s Co-Editor. For the next two NFL seasons, he covered the Eagles closely before broadening his NFL coverage. For a brief stint, Grasso covered the NFL on a national basis after joining Heavy.com as an NFL news desk writer. In 2019, Grasso joined the 76ers' beat on a part-time basis, stepping into a role with South Jersey’s 97.3 ESPN. Ahead of the 2019-2020 NBA season, he concluded a three-year stint covering the Eagles and joined the Sixers beat full-time. Grasso has covered the 76ers exclusively since then for Sports Illustrated. He is a member of the Pro Basketball Writer’s Association.  Twitter: @JGrasso_ Instagram: @JGrassoNBA

Home/News