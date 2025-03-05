New Orleans Pelicans Pick Up Former Philadelphia 76ers Player
With NBA teams on a deadline to complete two-way contracts, many teams across the league have been making plenty of changes. Recently, the New Orleans Pelicans picked up former Philadelphia 76ers guard Lester Quinones.
According to ESPN’s Shams Charania, Quinones signed a two-way contract with the Pelicans. The former undrafted player is getting another chance to potentially pick up NBA minutes this year.
via @ShamsCharania: Guard Lester Quinones has agreed to a two-way NBA deal with the New Orleans Pelicans, agent Scott Nichols of Rize Management told ESPN. Quinones played for the 76ers earlier this season after spending two years in Golden State.
Coming out of Memphis in 2022, Quinones started his career in the NBA G League. He joined the Golden State Warriors’ affiliate in Santa Cruz. In 2023, Quinones signed with the Warriors on a two-way contract and eventually earned a bump to a standard deal.
During the 2023-2024 NBA season, Quinones appeared in 37 games. The veteran produced four points and two rebounds while shooting 36 percent from beyond the arc.
After Quinones’ time with the Warriors was up, the Sixers signed the young veteran to a two-way deal ahead of the 2024-2025 NBA season. Quinones saw the court for just four games with the Sixers. Averaging four minutes of playing time, the former Warrior put up two points per game while shooting 50 percent from the field.
By December, the Sixers waived Quinones. At the time, the Sixers brought on Pete Nance to give the team depth at the center position. Unfortunately, Quinones was the odd man out as a result.
The Pelicans’ G League affiliate, the Birmingham Squadron, scooped up Quinones after his Sixers stint. He earned a call-up and joined the 17-45 Pelicans, who place one spot ahead of the 15th-seeded Utah Jazz.
More 76ers on SI
Nick Nurse’s Injury Update on Eric Gordon
Sixers Add Lonnie Walker IV to Roster
Former Alabama Basketball Player Reacts to Joining the Sixers
NBA Analyst’s Blunt Take on 76ers’ Playoff Aspirations