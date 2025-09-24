New Update Emerges on Quentin Grimes' Negotiations With Sixers
One of the bigger storylines surrounding the Philadelphia 76ers throughout the offseason has been that of their negotiations with restricted free agent Quentin Grimes. After arriving in the City of Brotherly Love at the trade deadline last season, Grimes went on to become a key figure in Nick Nurse's system, appearing in 28 games, in which he averaged 21.9 points and 5.2 rebounds per game.
His offensive output nearly doubled from what he had done during his time with the Dallas Mavericks that season, and they served to be something more for the 25-year-old: a reason for the Sixers to re-sign him.
The biggest part of Grimes' deal coming over to Philadelphia was that he was on the last year of his rookie contract, which meant he'd become a restricted free agent in the offseason, which means that he can talk to other teams around the league, but the Sixers' front office has the right to match any offer to retain him.
What's the latest news surrounding Grimes and the Sixers?
While there was optimism surrounding the team earlier on in the offseason about a potential agreement, it appears that even in the latest stages, there hasn't been much movement until Wednesday, as reported by ESPN's Shams Charania.
"I'm told both of these sides are very far apart on a deal," explained Charania. "Quentin Grimes' agent, David Bauman, told me today that it was the first time today that the Sixers made a formal hard offer to Grimes as a restricted free agent."
This certainly throws a wrench into the Sixers' plans as they continue to ramp up their players ahead of the preseason tour in the Middle East, as part of the NBA's Abu Dhabi Games, in which Grimes reportedly will not be a part of.
"Bauman added to me that Grimes will not be attending 76ers' media day on Friday, he will also not be traveling with the team this weekend to Abu Dhabi for preseason."
Given the timing of the update, it doesn't leave much time for negotiations, given the Oct. 1 deadline, when qualifying offers are set to expire, with the only exception being if they are extended. This is something that Charania made apparent, as he looked over the Sixers' and Grimes' options on how they could proceed.
"Where this is really going, where these sides are staring at, is that $8.7 million one-year qualifying offer for Grimes, or a sign-and-trade, or potentially a one-year larger deal where Grimes would waive his no-trade clause," explained Charania. "But this is really heading down the barrel, as we get closer to Oct. 1, of a potential qualifying offer deal."
More 76ers On SI
3 Sixers Most Likely to be Traded During 2025-26 Season
Sixers Rookie VJ Edgecombe Slighted in NBA Offseason Poll
Emoni Bates Reacts to Signing Training Camp Deal With Sixers
Sixers Make Flurry of Signings Ahead of Training Camp
Sixers Unveil Allen Iverson-Era Throwback Jersey