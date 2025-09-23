Sixers Make Flurry of Signings Ahead of Training Camp
Next week, the Philadelphia 76ers will kick off training camp in preparation for the 2026 campaign. Before the ramp-up gets underway, the team has decided to bring in a flurry of new faces in hopes of finding new additions to the organization’s talent pipeline.
Heading into a new season, youth will be a primary storyline for the Sixers. Due to the litany of injuries last year, a handful of young players saw an expanded role. This resulted in multiple standouts such as Jared McCain, Adem Bona, and Justin Edwards.
While the Sixers will still be relying on their trio of stars to lead the charge, development should still be near the top of their priorities.
On Monday night, the Sixers announced their latest roster moves. Emoni Bates, Kennedy Chandler, Malcolm Hill, and Jaylen Martin to Exhibit 10 contracts. This group will partake in training camp and will eventually transition to the team’s G-League affiliate, the Delaware Blue Coats.
By far the most notable name of this group is Bates. He was once a prolific prospect in high school, but his basketball journey went off the rails due to off-court drama.
Since being drafted in the second round back in 2023, Bates has appeared in just 25 games at the NBA level for the Cleveland Cavaliers. In that time, he averaged 3.1 PPG, 0.8 RPG, and 0.7 APG.
Chandler, another former second-round pick, has been out of the NBA since 2023. He spent last season with the Raptors’ G-League team, averaging 10.8 PPG and 4.5 APG across 34 appearances.
Hill is someone who has had a couple of stints in the NBA, appearing in games for the Atlanta Hawks and Chicago Bulls since 2022.
Rounding out the group is the most recent player to take the floor in an NBA game in Martin. The 6-foot-6 forward began the year with the Brooklyn Nets before moving on to the Washington Wizards. Across 16 total appearances, he averaged 4.9 PPG, 2.8 RPG, and 1.1 APG.
With the Sixers’ two-way slots filled at the moment, it’s unlikely any of these players will start the year on the roster. However, the team has taken a flyer on numerous G-League standouts over the years. If any player can emerge as a standout, it could result in an opportunity in the NBA later down the road.
