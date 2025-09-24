Sixers Unveil Allen Iverson-Era Throwback Jersey
With the start of the 2025-26 NBA season right around the corner, teams have started to finish off all of their preseason duties, which includes unveiling their latest "City Edition" jerseys, with the Philadelphia 76ers being no different.
On Wednesday morning, the Sixers posted an announcement for their latest City Edition jerseys, featuring the likes of Tyrese Maxey, Joel Embiid, Trendon Watford, Justin Edwards, VJ Edgecombe, among others, with their new line paying homage to the iconic black jerseys they donned during their title run in the 2001 season.
History of the Sixers' Black Jersey
Only explaining that the iconic jersey is linked to the Sixers' 2001 season run would be a massive understatement, given that it was a part of their identity from 1997 to 2007. The jersey became synonymous with the likes of Allen Iverson, Dikembe Mutombo, and other key players from that decade.
The iconic jerseys were later shifted out in order for the next era of Philadelphia's branding, the rather minimalist "Sixers" jerseys that spanned six seasons.
Another thing worth pointing out is that the Sixers are planning to use a similar court layout to what they had during that 2001 season in the First Union Center, similar to what they've done in years past.
Recent History of the Sixers' City Edition Jerseys
The 2025-26 City Edition jerseys aren't exactly unique in paying homage to bygone eras of the Sixers' franchise, as last season was a reference to the Spectrum Era in Philadelphia, with all of the bright colors and iconic court design. This was a similar jersey to what they wore in the 2021-22 season, swapping the white for a navy blue instead.
The other City Edition jerseys have just paid homage to certain iconic features about the City of Brotherly Love, whether it was the fluorescent lights at Reading Terminal in 2023-24, or Boat House Row in 2020-21, the Sixers have always made it clear to represent some of the more noticeable things about the city in which they represent.
When Will The Sixers' Wear Their City Edition Jerseys?
According to the Sixers' website, the team is set to debut its latest City Edition jersey on Nov. 8 in its match against the Toronto Raptors. They'll wear the jerseys in the following matches:
Date
Team
11/8
Toronto Raptors
11/9
Detroit Pistons
11/23
Miami Heat
12/4
Golden State Warriors
12/7
Los Angeles Lakers
12/20
Dallas Mavericks
12/23
Brooklyn Nets
1/24
New York Knicks
1/31
New Orleans Pelicans
2/11
New York Knicks
3/3
San Antonio Spurs
3/4
Utah Jazz
3/23
Oklahoma City Thunder
4/12
Milwaukee Bucks
More 76ers On SI
