New Workout Video Shows Paul George Representing Sixers

Paul George is representing his new team in an offseason workout montage.

Justin Grasso

Mar 11, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Clippers forward Paul George (13) warms up before the game against the New York Knicks at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-USA TODAY Sports
Mar 11, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Clippers forward Paul George (13) warms up before the game against the New York Knicks at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-USA TODAY Sports / Kiyoshi Mio-USA TODAY Sports
The days of representing the Los Angeles Clippers are gone for Paul George.

In a recent workout video posted to X by @ImBobbyBillions, George is wearing a Philadelphia 76ers training cutoff as he works on sharpening his game ahead of training camp.

Back to Work

With his future figured out, George can put his focus into next season, knowing that he’s set to join another competitive NBA roster across the map.

For the previous five seasons, George competed for the Clippers. Last year, he appeared in 74 regular season games, producing 23 points, five rebounds, and four assists per outing. The star wing knocked down 41 percent of his shots from the arc, marking a career-high.

George and the Clippers fell out in the first round of the NBA Playoffs. He averaged 20 points, seven rebounds, and five assists during the short-lived run. When George entered the offseason, his future with the Clippers was in doubt.

The nine-time All-Star could’ve return to the Clippers on a player option for next year. At the deadline, he declined and went in search of a long-term deal. The Clippers had an offer, but it wasn’t what George expected.

After parting ways with LA, George hit the open market and fielded an offer from the Sixers. Philadelphia’s front office managed to convince George to take his talents back to the Eastern Conference. Signed on for several years, George hopes to help Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey deliver Philadelphia its first championship in decades.

