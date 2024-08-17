Nick Nurse Shares Thoughts on Sixers New-Look Roster
Coming off a first-round exit in the postseason, it has been a busy offseason with thePhiladelphia 76ers. Daryl Morey spent a year laying groundwork to have cap space this summer, and made the most of it.
The biggest move the Sixers made was going out and signing Paul George to a four-year max contract. Aside from that, Morey brought in veterans such as Andre Drummond, Caleb Martin, Reggie Jackson, and Eric Gordon to round out the supporting cast. The Sixers also retained some familiar faces, bringing back Kelly Oubre, Kyle Lowry and KJ Martin.
Last week, Sixers coach Nick Nurse and Morey sat down for an interview together. During this appearance, Nurse was asked his thoughts on the new-look roster. He is most looking forward to the optionality he'll have in his second season as head coach.
"I really do like that we got a good number of guys back. I think that the guys we have back are certainly guys that we love and guys that are all in," Nurse said. "I just love the possibilities. I'm not throwing myself in any box, I just kind of want to see what they're capable of. I think I got some ideas of things we can try and then we'll just mold it as we go."
The Philadelphia 76ers on SI show is available on Spotify, Apple, and Amazon streaming platforms.
With a rangy group of versatile forwards, Nurse certainly will have numerous options when it comes to lineups and rotation. Having this versatility should play in their favor, as the Sixers can roll out endless combinations around they're newly formed big three.
Based on his comments, Nurse seems excited to get to work with this group. The pressure is going to be on for him though, as many have already labeled the Sixers a finals contender with their revamped and improved roster.
Read More Philadelphia 76ers on SI
Tyrese Maxey’s Reaction to Steph Curry’s Gold Medal Game
Joel Embiid Makes Sixers History at the Paris Olympics
LeBron James, Team USA Rally Behind Joel Embiid at the Olympics