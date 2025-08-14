Nick Nurse Uncertain About Joel Embiid's Status Ahead of Training Camp
Last season managed to be one of the lowest points in Joel Embiid's NBA career in quite some time, as he struggled to stay on the court due to various injuries, with the biggest one being to his left knee, which has been the source of many issues for the Cameroonian for quite some time.
The 19 games that Embiid appeared in managed to be the lowest amount he's ever played in a season, barring the two years he sat out during the start of his career. Granted, his performances when he did take to the court were noteworthy, averaging 23.8 points and 8.2 rebounds per game.
These outings were put to bed in late February, when it was announced that Embiid would be sidelined for the remainder of the season as the Sixers would look for different plans to help their star center. This would result in the Cameroonian big man undergoing surgery in early April, with a six-week reevaluation period.
While the initial reports were that the team expected Embiid to be present at training camp, Nick Nurse offered an opaque answer when talking about his status during an interview with TalkSport.
What did Nurse have to say about the matter?
"I'm not sure, again, all the news is positive," explained Nurse. "I know he's working very, very hard, and I think things look good. Whether he's ready for training camp or not, I think there's a lot more decisions to make before we get there."
Nurse's comments come as the Sixers' training camp would sit only a month or so away, given their matches as part of the NBA's Abu Dhabi games, against the New York Knicks in early October. The former NBA champion would go on to explain that their goal is to get Embiid back on the court for more prolonged stints.
"Our main thing is that he's healthy to play, and play to his nearest capabilities, because you know, he's awesome, no doubt about that," stated the Sixers' head coach. "When he's on the floor, any night he's out there, we got a chance to win which is amazing. We just want to make sure we get him healthy and let him play for a longer period of time.
For now, only time will tell about Embiid's readiness for training camp, with the NBA world's first look at the 2025-26 Sixers coming on October 2, when they face off against the aforementioned Knicks.
