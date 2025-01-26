Norm Powell Doubles Down on Remark Towards Sixers Star Paul George
Following a five-year run with the LA Clippers, Paul George made the decision to sign with the Philadelphia 76ers this past summer. Norm Powell had some choice comments about the move, and recently doubled-down on them months later.
After PG's departure, many fans and analysts expected the Clippers to drop in the standings. However, Powell didn't see it that way. He famously backed his team, stating that it could be "addition by subtraction" for LA. The veteran forward has backed up the remark in a big way, putting up his best numbers in the NBA this season.
In the midst of his career year, Powell was a guest on ESPN's NBA Today on Friday. During his appearance, he once again brought up his offseason comments.
"Everybody was killing me about my addition by subtraction," Powell said. "I meant that for all of us, not just myself. Guys wanted opportunities to go out there and show what they can do. With PG and Russ leaving, it allowed us to do that."
Powell is among those who has benefited from having a larger role in what the Clippers do on the floor. This season, he is averaging 23.7 PPG and shooting an impressive 43.3% from beyond the arc. As for the Clippers, they are in sixth place in the West with a 25-19 record.
When George arrived in Philadelphia, the Sixers were expected to be in the title picture. However, injuries have derailed things in a big way through the first half of the season. Being in and out of the lineup resulted in a slow start out of the gates for PG, but he's started to find a groove as of late. Through his first 28 games, the nine-time All-Star is averaging 17.0 PPG, 5.8 RPG, and 4.9 APG.