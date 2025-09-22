Paul George Brings Back Old A'Ja Wilson Comment Amid MVP News
Over the past few years, Philadelphia 76ers star Paul George has had the chance to link up with countless figures in the basketball world through his podcast. Amid recent news, he resurfaced old comments made by one of the WNBA's top stars.
While his NBA career is ongoing, George has broken into the world of podcasting by hosting the "Podcast P" show. He typically brings on his own teammates and counterparts, but has helped shine a bigger light on the women's game as well.
Among the guests he's had on from the WNBA is Las Vegas Aces superstar A'Ja Wilson. Already a multi-time MVP and champion, she's well on her way to being an all-time great.
Over the past six years, there have been few WNBA players as dominant as Wilson. The former South Carolina standout gets it done on both ends of the floor, emerging as the face of the Aces franchise.
Not far removed from her 29th birthday, Wilson has shown no signs of slowing down. She put together another impressive campaign in 2025, averaging 23.4 PPG, 10.2 RPG, 3.1 APG, 1.6 SPG, and 2.3 BPG in the regular season.
Wilson's impressive numbers landed her in the MVP conversation yet again this season. Over the weekend, it was revealed that the Aces Center has won the award for a fourth time since 2020.
This feat also landed Wilson in the history books, as she is the first player in WNBA history to secure MVP on four separate occasions.
As people showered Wilson with praise, George decided to get in the mix as well. His podcast's official page re-shared an old clip from her appearance around this time last year. In the clip, Wilson opens up about her desire to go down as one of the best ever.
At the moment, Wilson is more focused on getting the Aces back to the WNBA Finals. After taking down the Seattle Storm in round one, they're now matched up against the Caitlin Clark-less Indiana Fever.
If Wilson and company can overcome Indiana, they'll advance to the finals and square off against either the Minnesota Lynx or Phoenix Mercury.
As for the Sixers star, PG is gearing up for what he hopes is a bounce-back season in year two with Philadelphia.
More 76ers On SI
Breaking Down History of VJ Edgecombe's Sixers Jersey Number
Sixers' Justin Edwards Working on Key Area of His Development
Has Sixers Star Tyrese Maxey Lived Up to His NBA Draft Comparison?
Sixers' Paul George Among Fantasy Basketball Players to Avoid
Sixers' Projected Starting Lineup Receives Lackluster Grade