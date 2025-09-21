Sixers' Justin Edwards Working on Key Area of His Development
Due to their extensive list of injuries, the Philadelphia 76ers had to rely on players they never expected to in 2025. Some good came from going deep into their bench, as a handful of younger players showed a lot of promise.
After going undrafted, the Sixers rolled the dice on a hometown product and signed Justin Edwards to a two-way deal. Once a top recruit, he faced an uphill climb to carve out a role for himself in the pros.
By the early stages of the season, Edwards found himself playing fairly regularly for the Sixers. He made the most of this opportunity, showing flashes of being a versatile wing who could hold his own on both ends of the floor.
Edwards played in 44 games as a rookie, starting in 26 of those appearances. He finished the 2025 campaign with averages of 10.1 PPG, 3.4 RPG, 1.6 APG, and 1.0 SPG while shooting 36.3% from beyond the arc.
The Sixers were so impressed by what they saw from Edwards that they quickly converted him to a standard NBA contract. Back in July, he signed a three-year deal worth up to $7.1 million (final season is a team option).
After having a taste of being an everyday player in the NBA, Edwards is eager to remain in the Sixers' rotation moving forward. Weeks ahead of his sophomore season, he was seen hard at work rounding out a key area of his offensive arsenal.
In a recent training video uploaded on his YouTube channel, baksetball trainer Chris Johnson shared footage of helping Edwards imrpove his three-point shot:
Edwards shot league average from beyond the arc, proving he can be effective on the perimeter. That said, becoming more of a three-point threat is the best path for him staying on the floor for the Sixers.
Led by the trio of Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey, and Paul George, the Sixers have a group of All-Stars who garner a lot of attention on the floor. When it comes to building out around them, they need guys who can make defenses pay for sagging off them.
If Edwards enters training camp with a new-and-improved jumper, it will certainly increase his chances of getting playing time to start the year.
