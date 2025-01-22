All 76ers

Paul George’s Official Playing Status for 76ers-Nuggets

Will Paul George face the Denver Nuggets?

Justin Grasso

Dec 30, 2024; Portland, Oregon, USA; Philadelphia 76ers forward Paul George (8) stands for the National Anthem before the game against the Portland Trail Blazers at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-Imagn Images
Dec 30, 2024; Portland, Oregon, USA; Philadelphia 76ers forward Paul George (8) stands for the National Anthem before the game against the Portland Trail Blazers at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-Imagn Images / Soobum Im-Imagn Images
In this story:

As the Philadelphia 76ers continue their three-game road trip on Tuesday night in Denver, the nine-time All-Star Paul George remains on the injury report.

Heading into the matchup against the Denver Nuggets, the Sixers kept George on the injury report with a questionable status. He continues to deal with groin soreness.

Lately, George’s status for the Sixers has been inconsistent,

Fortunately, the Sixers will get the veteran forward back in the mix on Tuesday.

For a month straight, George didn’t miss a single game. His first absence since the start of the new year came on January 8 against the Washington Wizards.

After George missed the Wizards matchup, he returned for a two-game stretch, logging over 35 minutes in each of the two games.

When the Sixers faced the Oklahoma City Thunder on night one of a back-to-back set, George was ruled out. He returned for a 43-minute shift against the New York Knicks the following night.

Since then, George hasn’t played. Going into the January 18 matchup against the Indiana Pacers, George was downgraded. While he was questionable against the Milwaukee Bucks on January 19, George was ultimately downgraded to out.

George’s Sixers stint has included injury concerns on multiple occasions.

During the preseason, George suffered a knee injury that took him off the court for the first five games of the regular season.

One month into the regular season, George missed three more games after dealing with the same knee injury.

When George appeared in 14 games from early December to January, he produced 16 points per game on 42 percent shooting from the field and 33 percent from three.

Overall, he’s posted averages of 17 points, six rebounds, and five assists in 27 games. George is shooting 36 percent from three.

The Sixers and the Nuggets will tip off at 10 PM ET.

More 76ers on SI

Adam Silver Speaks on Sixers Arena Decision

76ers Announce Roster Move Before OKC Thunder Matchup

76ers Reached Important Date for Ricky Council’s Contract

Jared McCain’s Heartfelt Message Amid Injury News

76ers Fans React to Shocking Arena News

Published
Justin Grasso
JUSTIN GRASSO

Title: Credentialed writer/reporter covering the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated’s FanNation Email: JustinGrasso32@Gmail.com Location: Philadelphia, PA Expertise: Reporting, insight, and analysis on the Sixers and the NBA  Justin Grasso is a credentialed writer and publisher covering the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated’s FanNation.  Grasso got his start in sports media in 2016 with FantasyPros, working the news desk, providing game-by-game player analysis and updates on the Portland Trail Blazers and the Golden State Warriors. By 2017, he joined FanSided’s Philadelphia Eagles site as a staff writer. After spending one season covering the Eagles as a staff writer, Grasso was promoted to become the site’s Co-Editor. For the next two NFL seasons, he covered the Eagles closely before broadening his NFL coverage. For a brief stint, Grasso covered the NFL on a national basis after joining Heavy.com as an NFL news desk writer. In 2019, Grasso joined the 76ers' beat on a part-time basis, stepping into a role with South Jersey’s 97.3 ESPN. Ahead of the 2019-2020 NBA season, he concluded a three-year stint covering the Eagles and joined the Sixers beat full-time. Grasso has covered the 76ers exclusively since then for Sports Illustrated. He is a member of the Pro Basketball Writer’s Association.  Twitter: @JGrasso_ Instagram: @JGrassoNBA

Home/News