Paul George’s Official Playing Status for 76ers-Nuggets
As the Philadelphia 76ers continue their three-game road trip on Tuesday night in Denver, the nine-time All-Star Paul George remains on the injury report.
Heading into the matchup against the Denver Nuggets, the Sixers kept George on the injury report with a questionable status. He continues to deal with groin soreness.
Lately, George’s status for the Sixers has been inconsistent,
Fortunately, the Sixers will get the veteran forward back in the mix on Tuesday.
For a month straight, George didn’t miss a single game. His first absence since the start of the new year came on January 8 against the Washington Wizards.
After George missed the Wizards matchup, he returned for a two-game stretch, logging over 35 minutes in each of the two games.
When the Sixers faced the Oklahoma City Thunder on night one of a back-to-back set, George was ruled out. He returned for a 43-minute shift against the New York Knicks the following night.
Since then, George hasn’t played. Going into the January 18 matchup against the Indiana Pacers, George was downgraded. While he was questionable against the Milwaukee Bucks on January 19, George was ultimately downgraded to out.
George’s Sixers stint has included injury concerns on multiple occasions.
During the preseason, George suffered a knee injury that took him off the court for the first five games of the regular season.
One month into the regular season, George missed three more games after dealing with the same knee injury.
When George appeared in 14 games from early December to January, he produced 16 points per game on 42 percent shooting from the field and 33 percent from three.
Overall, he’s posted averages of 17 points, six rebounds, and five assists in 27 games. George is shooting 36 percent from three.
The Sixers and the Nuggets will tip off at 10 PM ET.
More 76ers on SI
Adam Silver Speaks on Sixers Arena Decision
76ers Announce Roster Move Before OKC Thunder Matchup
76ers Reached Important Date for Ricky Council’s Contract
Jared McCain’s Heartfelt Message Amid Injury News