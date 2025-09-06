Paul George Utters Confident Sixers Statement With Viral Streamer
Upon signing with the Philadelphia 76ers last summer, Paul George was seen as the final piece that could potentially get the franchise over the hump. While his first year with the team didn't go as planned, the All-Star forward is feeling confident about the roster moving forward.
With the addition of George, the Sixers formed a new big three of him, Joel Embiid, and Tyrese Maxey. Seeing that all three complemented one another, many felt Philadelphia was ready to enter the title conversation in the NBA. This didn't end up being the case, as injuries left the roster depleted.
Throughout the regular season, almost every member of the Sixers spent time on the sidelines due to injury. PG missed a significant amount of time, only appearing in 41 games before being shut down. In that time, he averaged 16.2 PPG, 5.3 RPG, and 4.3 APG.
Seeing that their star trio barely got to share the floor together, the Sixers saw a steep drop in the standings and missed the playoffs for the first time since 2017.
Earlier this week, viral streamer IShowSpeed popped up in Philadelphia. He was spotted with a handful of celebrities in the area, including George.
While on the stream, PG joined Speed and his entourage for a meal. The two then sparked up a conversation about the upcoming season, to which George was asked his thoughts on this year's team. He responded confidently about the roster makeup as the Sixers aim to get back in the hunt in the Eastern Conference.
"We look good bro," George said. "We look straight. We healthy."
George's positivity is a good sign, seeing as he had a major setback this offseason. Back in July, the Sixers forward had to undergo knee surgery after suffering an injury during his summer training. He has roughly three months to get back to 100% before taking the floor in his second season with the Sixers.
Seeing that they signed him to a max contract just a year ago, the Sixers are strongly invested in helping PG return to form. If he's able to get back on track physically, it greatly increases the team's chances of being a threat in a weakened Eastern Conference in 2026.
More 76ers on SI
Tyrese Maxey Sends Strong Message on Social Media
VJ Edgecombe Explains Unique Decision
Tyrese Maxey Reposts Emotional Video Supporting Joel Embiid
Sixers Big Man Reacts to 3-Time All-Star’s Viral Post