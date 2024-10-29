Paul George Was Seen Putting in Work Before 76ers-Pacers Matchup
Back in his old stomping grounds, Paul George was around the Philadelphia 76ers for the Sunday afternoon battle against the Indiana Pacers.
Going into the matchup, both teams were well aware of the nine-time All-Star’s status. George was going to miss his third game in a row for the Sixers.
Since the preseason, George has been battling a bone bruise on his knee. The veteran forward suffered the setback during the Sixers’ preseason battle against the Atlanta Hawks. He hasn’t competed in a game since the preseason setback, but George has been around the team, putting in work still.
The next step for George is to participate in 5-on-5 scrimmaging. That’s something he hasn’t been able to do since getting ruled out in Atlanta.
Last week, the Sixers ruled George out of the opener against the Milwaukee Bucks just days before the game tipped off. At the time, the Sixers kept their options open for a potential return later in the first week.
Eventually, that idea was shot down. The Sixers noted that George would miss games against the Toronto Raptors and the Pacers. On Tuesday, the Sixers will return to practice to begin preparing for their Wednesday night matchup against the Detroit Pistons.
Without George and Joel Embiid, who has also missed the first three games of the season, the Sixers have struggled to find their identity early. After dropping the first two games of the year, Tyrese Maxey and the Sixers bounced back with a win on Sunday.
Soon, George could be a major reinforcement. Depending on how his practice goes on Tuesday, George could be back for the 76ers very soon.