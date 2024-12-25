All 76ers

Philadelphia 76ers Could Miss Key Reserve vs Celtics

The Philadelphia 76ers have Andre Drummond on the injury report against the Celtics.

Dec 8, 2024; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Andre Drummond (5) looks to pass the ball against Chicago Bulls forward Jalen Smith (7) during the first half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images
Heading into their Christmas Day matchup against the Boston Celtics, the Philadelphia 76ers have a key reserve on the injury report.

According to the official NBA injury report, Andre Drummond is questionable to face the Sixers’ Atlantic Division rivals. After Monday’s game against the San Antonio Spurs, Drummond is dealing with a toe sprain.

Monday’s game took a couple of odd turns for Drummond throughout the night. During the first half, the Sixers found their reserve big man getting sent back to the locker room due to an ejection after receiving double-techs for arguing a call.

Suddenly, Drummond was allowed back in the game after a replay review figured out that Victor Wembanyama might’ve flopped when Drummond hardly made contact with him. Despite returning to the game, Drummond’s shift would last just seven minutes. During the game, he injured his toe and was ruled out for the rest of the outing.

Lately, Drummond has been in and out of the Sixers’ starting lineup. After he missed two games in a row due to an ankle injury, Drummond appeared in seven games. He started in three of those matchups. Overall, Drummond averaged 17 minutes of playing time. During that time, he produced four points and eight rebounds per game.

With Joel Embiid slated to play, Drummond would resume a role off the bench if he is cleared to suit up. If Drummond can’t get the nod to play, the Sixers could lean on a combination of Guerschon Yabusele and Adem Bona to take up some of Drummond’s minutes.

The Sixers and the Celtics are set to tip off at 5 PM ET.

