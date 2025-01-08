Philadelphia 76ers Downgrade Paul George vs Washington Wizards
Looking to bounce back after a loss against the Phoenix Suns on Monday, the Philadelphia 76ers are left to try and get back on the right track without a pair of All-Stars on the floor.
According to the Sixers’ injury report, the nine-time All-Star forward Paul George has been downgraded. He is ruled out with left groin tightness. It’s a new setback that has popped up for the veteran sharpshooter.
In the Sixers’ latest outing against the Phoenix Suns, George appeared on the court for nearly 38 minutes. During that time, he struggled with his shot, making just 28 percent of his field goal attempts. George accounted for 13 points, nine rebounds, and five assists in the ten-point loss.
Earlier in the year, George has dealt with multiple knee-related issues. During the Sixers’ preseason run, George’s playing stint was cut short after he hyperextended his knee against the Atlanta Hawks. He didn’t anticipate missing a ton of time, but he wasn’t ready for the regular season.
The Sixers rolled without George for the first five games of the season. When they took on the Phoenix Suns away from home on November 4, the veteran forward checked in for 31 minutes. He appeared in five-straight games before missing his sixth game of the year, which marked a second night of a back-to-back set.
By the time November 20th rolled around, George was back on the injury report for a setback. During the Sixers’ November 20 game against the Memphis Grizzlies, he checked out in the third quarter after playing for 17 minutes. Once again, George hyperextended his knee. He was dealing with the same setback.
Fortunately for Philadelphia, George’s recovery was expected to be quicker than the first time around. Sure enough, that was the case. After three games, George was back on the court for the Sixers. He appeared in two matchups in a row before getting the second night of a back-to-back off.
For the most part, George has remained healthy for the Sixers since early December. After he returned from that lone absence against the Orlando Magic, George hasn’t missed a game.
However, there are still major questions surrounding the veteran forward’s fit. Over the last 14 games, George has struggled with his shot, making just 42 percent of his field goals and draining only 33 percent of his threes.
George has been posting averages of 16 points, six rebounds, and four assists. When they signed the veteran guard to a max contract over the summer, surely the Sixers must’ve expected more out of the nine-time All-Star wing.
Wednesday night’s outing against the Washington Wizards will give George an opportunity to get some rest and recovery. George will be sidelined alongside the seven-time All-Star center, Joel Embiid.
The Sixers are searching for win No. 15 on Wednesday. Sitting at 14-20, the Sixers are 11th in the Eastern Conference as they inch closer to the halfway point. It’s unclear if George will miss time beyond the outing against the 6-28 Wizards, but there is a chance he could be back out on the floor to face the New Orleans Pelicans in South Philly on Friday night.
