Philadelphia 76ers Facing Another Joel Embiid Absence vs Wizards
As Joel Embiid deals with another setback, the Philadelphia 76ers plan to be without the star center on Wednesday night against the Washington Wizards.
Shortly after the Sixers wrapped up their Tuesday morning practice session in Camden, New Jersey, the Sixers ruled Embiid out for the night. Lately, they’ve been starting Embiid out as questionable on the injury report and considering him a game-time decision.
For Wednesday’s outing against the Wizards, there wasn’t much to think about. Embiid will miss his second game in a row, leaving the Sixers hopeful about getting a reinforcement back with Andre Drummond questionable for the action.
Embiid’s latest setback is a foot sprain. Ahead of the Sixers’ Christmas Day matchup against the Boston Celtics, Embiid was seen tripping during his pregame warmup routine. The team was unsure about his playing status at first, but he managed to suit up and play.
Against the Celtics, Embiid scored 27 points, nine rebounds, and two assists. He helped the Sixers get past Boston and collect a statement win after a tough start to the year.
December was a great month for the Sixers, who needed to string together wins to remain relevant in the postseason picture within the Eastern Conference. For the most part, Embiid was healthy and available throughout December.
He appeared in seven of 12 games. During that stretch with Embiid, the Sixers had just one loss. It came against the Indiana Pacers—a game where Embiid checked out after just 17 minutes since he suffered a sinus fracture.
With knee concerns, a sinus fracture, and now a foot sprain, Embiid’s health still remains a notable concern as the Sixers approach the halfway mark of the 2024-2025 NBA season.
On New Year’s Day in Sacramento, the Sixers ruled out Embiid for the night. The team saw its four-game win streak snapped as they were handed a six-point loss.
Embiid was back on the floor the following night to take on the Golden State Warriors, but his presence didn’t make too much of a difference. The Sixers suffered a beatdown loss, losing by nearly 35 points.
Over the weekend, the Sixers concluded their six-game road trip with a finale against the Brooklyn Nets. Embiid was cleared and played for 28 minutes. The Sixers dominated the Nets, winning by 29 points.
On Monday, the Phoenix Suns paid a visit to South Philly. Embiid was questionable ahead of the outing but was eventually ruled out. 76ers head coach Nick Nurse considered the big man day-to-day, suggesting the seven-time All-Star is not dealing with anything too concerning.
"It’s day-to-day," Nurse told reporters. "He hurt it a couple games ago and it’s been trying to get him back in there, but not good enough to go today, but it’s nothing major."
Major or not, two missed games and an absence from practice is a tough spot to be in for Philadelphia. Although Wednesday’s game should be an easy shorthanded victory on paper, the Sixers haven’t proven to be consistent enough in the absence of Embiid to guarantee wins without him.
In 21 matchups, the Sixers have won just 33 percent of their games without the star big man. While they should be able to take care of business against a 6-28 Wizards squad, the Sixers don’t have the luxury to play down to their opponent. Sitting in the 11th spot with a 14-20 record, the Sixers remain out of the current playoff picture.
The team will tip off against the Wizards at 7 PM ET. After Wednesday’s outing against Washington, the Sixers hope to get Embiid back in the mix on Friday against the New Orleans Pelicans.
