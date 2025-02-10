All 76ers

Philadelphia 76ers Fan Favorite’s Post After Eagles’ Super Bowl Win

Guerschon Yabusele was happy to see the Eagles win the Super Bowl.

Justin Grasso

Feb 4, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers forward Guerschon Yabusele (28) reacts with center Joel Embiid (21) after scoring against the Dallas Mavericks in the second quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images / Kyle Ross-Imagn Images
Just a couple of weeks ago, Philadelphia 76ers forward Guerschon Yabusele soaked in some NFL action in person. Yabusele was spotted at the Philadelphia Eagles’ NFC Championship Game, which took place across the street from the Wells Fargo Center.

On Sunday, the Sixers didn’t get a chance to attend the festivities in New Orleans for the Super Bowl. Just hours before the game kicked off, Yabusele and the Sixers tipped off against the Milwaukee Bucks on the road.

Yabusele might not have been able to make to Louisiana, but he was searching for the local celebrations after the Eagles sealed the deal and collected a Super Bowl victory.

The fan favorite was clearly happy to see the Eagles get the job done and be crowned NFL Champions.

The Sixers struggled to find success on Sunday afternoon as they took on the Giannis Antetokounmpo-less Bucks. Yabusele returned to the lineup after missing Friday’s game against the Detroit Pistons.

While Yabusele has been one of the most consistent players on the Sixers this season, the Sixers are still working through kinks as they search for ways to keep the offseason acquisition successful while getting often-injured stars back in the mix.

Despite the Sixers getting Sunday’s Philly sports slate off on the wrong foot, the Eagles handled business in their biggest game of the year. For the second time in franchise history, they are the Super Bowl Champions.

The Philly sports scene has a lot to celebrate this week as the seven-year championship drought is over.

