Philadelphia 76ers’ Former Top Pick Finds New Team
After spending the first half of the 2024-2025 NBA season as a free agent, former Philadelphia 76ers top pick, Markelle Fultz, has found a new team.
According to ESPN’s Shams Charania, Fultz is headed out West to join the Sacramento Kings. He is inking a one-year deal, which allows him to finish out the season in Sacramento.
Last season, Fultz wrapped up his tenure with the Orlando Magic. He saw the court for 43 games, picking up 18 starts and averaging 21 minutes of playing time.
The veteran guard produced eight points per game while dishing out three assists per outing. He struggled with his three-point shot by making just 22 percent of his attempts.
In total, Fultz spent five seasons with the Magic. Over that time, he exceeded 200 games played. Overall, Fultz posted averages of 12 points, three rebounds, and five assists while shooting 48 percent from the field.
At this point in his career, the 26-year-old guard has struggled to live up to the early expectations he had coming out of college. After wrapping up his freshman season at Washington, Fultz was the consensus top pick in the 2017 NBA Draft.
Although the Sixers didn’t hold the top pick originally, they traded up with the Boston Celtics to land the selection. The Sixers added Fultz to join the young star group with Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons.
Fultz’s run with the Sixers included a ton of drama and mystery. Eventually, the stint ended prematurely.
During Fultz’s rookie season with the Sixers, he played in just 14 games. He averaged seven points and four rebounds. When the Sixers made the playoffs, Fultz appeared in just three games, averaging eight minutes of playing time.
Fultz’s sophomore season wasn’t much better. He played in 19 games and produced eight points and three assists per game. As Fultz battled a shoulder injury, he struggled to hit his stride. During his second season, the Sixers cut ties with Fultz at the trade deadline. They moved him to the Magic for Jonathan Simmons and two draft picks.
Fultz is now picking up with the Kings, where he hopes to play an important role for their potential postseason run.
