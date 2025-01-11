Philadelphia 76ers G League Team Announce Trade
One of the biggest talking points surrounding the NBA at this point is regarding the upcoming trade deadline, as teams around the league start to hunker down and make some moves happen. Just as it is happening in the NBA, it's also happening in the G League, with the Philadelphia 76ers' affiliate, the Delaware Blue Coats, being one of the active trade partners.
On Friday night, the Blue Coats announced a trade that saw them acquire Jaylen Martin from the Westchester Knicks in exchange for the rights of David Duke Jr. and a first-round G League pick for the 2025 draft.
Martin spent 11 games with the Long Island Nets during the 2024-25 G League Showcase Cup, averaging 12 points on 49 percent, along with four rebounds. Apart from his time in the G League, Martin has spent a few games in the NBA with the Brooklyn Nets, after the 20-year-old went undrafted in the 2023 draft.
Duke Jr hasn't been a part of the Blue Coats roster since October 2023, having spent the time since between the San Antonio Spurs and their affiliate, the Austin Spurs, averaging 11 points and five assists through the opening games of the season.
The trade comes only a short time period after their last move which saw the arrival of Robert Woodward II from the Memphis Hustle, as well as the departure of big man Max Fiedler, who was sent to the Texas Legends.
Martin wasn't a part of Delaware's match against the Mexico City Capitanes on Friday night, but could feature in their match against the Memphis Hustle on Sunday evening.
More 76ers on SI
Philadelphia 76ers Release Jared McCain Update
Nick Nurse Provides Medical Update on KJ Martin
Will 76ers Make Critical Adjustment With Joel Embiid’s Plan?
Warriors’ Draymond Green Shares Encouraging Message for Joel Embiid
8-Time NBA All-Star's Interesting Statement on 76ers' Joel Embiid