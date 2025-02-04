Philadelphia 76ers Have Mystery Trade Pending
The Philadelphia 76ers aren’t waiting for the buzzer. With the trade deadline still days away, the Sixers could have two trades completed by the end of the day on Wednesday.
The first deal occurred on Tuesday afternoon. With the Dallas Mavericks in town, Daryl Morey and the Sixers’ front office talked shop with their opponent for the night and decided to agree on a deal to swap players.
Caleb Martin’s Sixers tenure ends a little over halfway into its first season. The Sixers netted Quentin Grimes and landed a second-round pick from Dallas.
The deal was finalized hours before the two teams tipped off, leaving them to get acclimated with their new teams right away.
Philadelphia isn’t done dealing. According to the official NBA injury report, the Sixers have downgraded KJ Martin to out after initially upgrading him to questionable. The veteran forward has been ruled out due to a trade pending.
However, the Sixers haven’t confirmed the deal just yet.
According to NBA Insider Jake Fischer, there are “multiple options” being weighed. A deal might not be completed until Wednesday.
The Sixers initially acquired Martin early on last season. In a trade with the Los Angeles Clippers, the Sixers picked up a package of role players in exchange for James Harden, PJ Tucker, and Filip Petrusev.
Martin was brought in alongside Marcus Morris, Nicolas Batum, and Robert Covington. He appeared in 58 games, averaging four points and and two rebounds while seeing the court for 12 minutes per game.
Over the summer, Martin became a free agent. The Sixers didn’t bring him back right away, but they eventually agreed to a two-year, $16 million deal with the 24-year-old veteran. Martin was quickly recognized as a potential trade candidate later in the year.
Lately, Martin hasn’t been healthy, leaving him off the court for all of January and February so far. This season, the veteran forward posted averages of six points and three rebounds while seeing the court for 20 minutes per game in 24 matchups.
It’s unclear what’s next for Martin, but it’s apparent his Sixers tenure will conclude this month.
