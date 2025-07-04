76ers' Johni Broome Reveals Clever Reason Behind Jersey Number Change
The Philadelphia 76ers selected Johni Broome with the No. 35 pick in the 2025 NBA Draft. For the 2024-2025 college season, Broome averaged 18.6 points and 10.8 rebounds for Auburn. He was later named The Sporting News Player of the Year.
During his three-year stint with the Auburn Tigers, Broome had No. 4 on his jersey number. However, the 76ers rookie will be wearing No. 22 going forward.
In an interview with the Philadelphia 76ers media team, Broome explained the reasoning behind his choice.
“It felt great. I had to change my number because 4 is retired for Dolph [Schayes], so I went with 22. Two plus two equals four. New chapter in my life.”
Dolph Schayes played his 16-year career between the Syracuse Nationals and their successors, the 76ers. Schayes was a 12-time All-Star and 12-time All-NBA selection. The Basketball Hall of Famer won an NBA championship with the Nationals in 1955.
Broome’s number change gives him an opportunity to establish himself as a top player to wear No. 22 for the 76ers. The most notable instance is Andrew Toney, who earned two All-Star selections during his time with the team. Recent players that have worn No. 22 for Philadelphia include Matisse Thybulle, Patrick Beverley, Cameron Payne, Oshae Brissett, and Pete Nance.
Broome will get his first taste of NBA action in the Salt Lake City Summer League. Philadelphia’s opening game is set for July 5 against the Utah Jazz. The following week, they are scheduled to face the Oklahoma City Thunder and Memphis Grizzlies.
Latest on Philadelphia 76ers’ 2025 Free Agency
Sixers Star Searching for a Hefty Payday
76ers Cut Ties With Lonnie Walker For Now
Kelly Oubre Plans for Return With 76ers
Guerschon Yabusele Makes Shocking Move