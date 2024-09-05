Philadelphia 76ers Make Expected Decision on Recent Signing
The 2024 free agency period was pretty eventful for the Philadelphia 76ers. At this point in the offseason, the team is working on filling out the training camp roster and acquiring some players on Exhibit 10 contracts to ensure they’ll land with the team’s G League affiliate in Delaware.
Earlier this week, it was reported the Sixers were planning to sign Jared Brownridge to an Exhibit 10 contract once again. That was indeed the case. As expected, the Sixers waived Brownridge officially on Wednesday, according to a league source.
If all goes as expected, Brownridge will compete for the Delaware Blue Coats during the 2024-2025 NBA season.
The 29-year-old is certainly no stranger to the Sixers’ developmental squad. Coming out of Santa Clara in 2017, Brownridge went undrafted in 2017. Although he signed with a team in Italy after failing to land with an organization at the 2017 NBA Draft, Brownridge joined the Sixers’ developmental program in 2018.
Since then, Brownridge has been a seasoned vet for Blue Coats, helping them find plenty of success in recent seasons.
With the G League, Brownridge has over 200 games of experience. During his regular season stints, Brownridge has averaged 12 points and two assists while shooting 42 percent from the field and 39 percent from beyond the arc.
Brownridge was a part of the Blue Coats’ first run to the NBA G League Finals. He was also on the squad that brought the first title to Delaware two years ago. The G League veteran should play a key role during the 2024-2025 campaign.
The Sixers have been busy lately, making some minor changes to the roster and the front office. Prior to the signing of Brownridge, the team added Max Fiedler and Judah Mintz to Exhibit 10 deals. They are in the same position as Brownridge, set to join the Blue Coats.