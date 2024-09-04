All 76ers

Philadelphia 76ers Reportedly Make Front Office Hire From Grizzlies

The Philadelphia 76ers are adding a new front office member.

Feb 15, 2022; Camden, NJ, USA; Philadelphia 76ers president of basketball operations Daryl Morey speaks with the media at Philadelphia 76ers Training Complex. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images
Feb 15, 2022; Camden, NJ, USA; Philadelphia 76ers president of basketball operations Daryl Morey speaks with the media at Philadelphia 76ers Training Complex. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images / Bill Streicher-Imagn Images
With training camp a few weeks away, the Philadelphia 76ers are expected to bring in a new addition to the front office.

According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the Sixers are hiring Ariana Andonian to join the front office with the title of Vice President of Player Personnel.

While Prosper Karangwa held that title throughout the 2023-2024 NBA season, it appears Andonian’s presence won’t change Karangwa’s status within the front office.

According to Philly Voice’s Adam Aaronson, Karangwa and Andonian will hold the same title this upcoming season. However, they’ll have different areas of focus.

The last time the Sixers made significant changes in the front office was back in 2020, after a disappointing first-round exit in the playoffs. At the time, the Sixers added Daryl Morey, who came from the Houston Rockets. Although he acquired the power of having final say on roster moves over the General Manager Elton Brand, the team kept Brand as a key piece in the front office.

During the 2023-2024 NBA season, the Sixers reached an extension with Morey. Not long after, the extended Brand as well.

Andonian joins the Sixers after spending four years in the Memphis Grizzlies’ front office. In 2020, Andonian was hired as the Senior Manager of Personnel after holding the position of Player Personnel Consultant at Duke University. After two years in Memphis, Anadonian became the Director of Player Personnel.

