Philadelphia 76ers Modify Trade With Dallas Mavericks
Earlier this week, the Philadelphia 76ers and the Dallas Mavericks agreed to a trade ahead of their Tuesday night matchup in South Philly.
Ahead of the game, Sixers President of Basketball Operations Daryl Morey officially announced the trade.
The Sixers announced they had acquired the veteran forward Quentin Grimes, along with a 2025 second-round pick, which is the more favorable selection from Denver or Philadelphia.
Dallas would land the veteran forward Caleb Martin.
Heading into the Wednesday night matchup against the Miami Heat, the Sixers put Grimes’ debut in doubt. While he was questionable on the injury report, Sixers head coach Nick Nurse made it clear Grimes was a long shot to play. It turned out that the trade was still pending after all.
On Thursday, Marc Stein reported that after consultation between the Sixers, Mavericks, and the league office, the Sixers agreed to add another pick in the trade. Philadelphia will attach its own 2030 second-round pick, according to PHLY’s Kyle Neubeck.
For the Mavericks, there was concern about Martin’s short-term availability, considering he’s been nursing an injury since January 12. Martin had missed 12 games in a row for Philadelphia before the two teams agreed to the deal.
The Sixers part ways with Martin just one season into his multi-year deal. In 31 games, Martin produced nine points, four rebounds, and two assists per game while shooting 38 percent from the field.
Sixers Trade Deadline Recap
- Quentin Grimes for Caleb Martin
The Sixers have sent the veteran forward Caleb Martin to the Dallas Mavericks. In exchange, the Sixers acquired the fourth-year player Quentin Grimes and a 2025 second-round pick. The draft selection will be the more favorable pick from the Denver Nuggets or the Sixers.
- KJ Martin to Detroit
After re-signing KJ Martin over the offseason, the Sixers have decided to cut ties with the young veteran forward in favor of gaining more financial flexibility. The Sixers are expected to send two first-round picks to Detroit, who will acquire Martin’s salary without ann exchange.
- Reggie Jackson to Washington
The Sixers are cutting ties with the veteran offseason acquisition, Reggie Jackson. In a deal with the Washington Wizards, the Sixers are parting ways with Jackson and a first-round pick. In return, the 76ers are expected to gain four second-round picks, along with the two-way guard, Jared Butler.
More 76ers on SI
76ers Trade Reggie Jackson to Wizards
Tyrese Maxey Reacts to Recent Sixers Trades
Financial Impacts of Sixers’ Trade With Mavericks
Jimmy Butler Saga Ends During Sixers-Heat Battle