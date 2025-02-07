Philadelphia 76ers New Addition Available vs Pistons
The Philadelphia 76ers had quite the trade deadline, participating in numerous trades that saw them acquire several second-round draft picks as well as Jared Butler and Quentin Grimes, the latter of which could make his debut for his new team on Friday night against the Detroit Pistons.
As reported by PhillyVoice's Adam Aaronson, the 24-year-old is "expected" to suit up for the Sixers on Friday night.
Grimes was included in the trade which saw Caleb Martin depart Philadelphia on Tuesday afternoon, ending his singular season in the City of Brotherly Love.
The former Houston Cougar was a key contributor for Jason Kidd's side in Dallas prior to the trade, averaging ten points and three rebounds across his 47-game stint in the Lone Star state, having been sent there in the offseason from the Pistons.
It isn't known to what effect Grimes will play in his opening match, given the pecking order he finds himself in the midst of, having to compete with the likes of Paul George, Ricky Council IV, and Justin Edwards, with the rookie averaging eight points on 45 percent from the field since January.
If history is a metric to use, it would appear that the 24-year-old may not be going against the easiest team, as he has struggled in his career against the Pistons, averaging five points on a lackluster 35 percent in the six games he's played.
The Sixers are set to take on the Pistons on Friday night, with tip-off at the Little Ceasars Arena slated for 7:00 p.m. EST.
