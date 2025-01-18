All 76ers

Philadelphia 76ers’ Paul George Sees Strong Dip in NBA Rankings

The Ringer has dropped Paul George past the Top 50.

Justin Grasso

Jan 15, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers forward Paul George (8) warms up before action against the New York Knicks at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images
Jan 15, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers forward Paul George (8) warms up before action against the New York Knicks at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images / Bill Streicher-Imagn Images
In this story:

The first half of the Paul George era on the Philadelphia 76ers has not gone as desired.

On a brand-new max deal, it’s safe to say George has not lived up to the numbers so far. Recently, The Ringer reflected that in their NBA player rankings, which gets updated every month.

As the Sixers entered the new hoops season, George was in the Top 25, coming in at 23. By late November, he dropped six spots. When December rolled around, George was barely in the Top 40, placing 37th overall.

Now, in the year of 2025, The Ringer dropped George out of the Top 50.

Paul George
Jan 15, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) passes the ball past Philadelphia 76ers forward Paul George (8) during the first quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images / Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

“There’s a real sadness behind the eyes of every Sixers performance,” the site writes. “What was supposed to be the dawn of a new era has become yet another rake to the face in Philly’s long history of disappointments.”

The nine-time All-Star is currently ranked 52nd. He trails Joel Embiid (No. 41) and Tyrese Maxey (No. 30).

As disappointing as George’s run in Philly has been, he wasn’t roasted for his shortcomings. His performance thus far has been described as “fine.” That wouldn’t sting as much for the Sixers if he wasn’t making an estimated $49 million for the 2025-2026 season.

In 27 games, George has averaged 17 points while shooting 36 percent from three on seven attempts per game. Along with his scoring, the 34-year-old wing has come down with six rebounds per game and produced five assists per matchup.

George isn’t at the top of the Sixers’ list of worries this year. The health concerns surrounding Joel Embiid have been the biggest disappointment. However, the idea of bringing in George was expected to ease the pain of losing Embiid for stretches of games. That hasn’t been the case just yet.

Heading into another road trip, the Sixers are 15-24 on the year. They are 11th in the Eastern Conference and in the midst of a four-game losing streak. Over the last 10 games, they have just three wins.

The hope is that with more time, George becomes more of a dominant presence for the 76ers. So far, he’s struggled to find consistency.

More 76ers on SI

Adam Silver Speaks on Sixers Arena Decision

76ers Announce Roster Move Before OKC Thunder Matchup

76ers Reached Important Date for Ricky Council’s Contract

Jared McCain’s Heartfelt Message Amid Injury News

76ers Fans React to Shocking Arena News

Published
Justin Grasso
JUSTIN GRASSO

Title: Credentialed writer/reporter covering the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated’s FanNation Email: JustinGrasso32@Gmail.com Location: Philadelphia, PA Expertise: Reporting, insight, and analysis on the Sixers and the NBA  Justin Grasso is a credentialed writer and publisher covering the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated’s FanNation.  Grasso got his start in sports media in 2016 with FantasyPros, working the news desk, providing game-by-game player analysis and updates on the Portland Trail Blazers and the Golden State Warriors. By 2017, he joined FanSided’s Philadelphia Eagles site as a staff writer. After spending one season covering the Eagles as a staff writer, Grasso was promoted to become the site’s Co-Editor. For the next two NFL seasons, he covered the Eagles closely before broadening his NFL coverage. For a brief stint, Grasso covered the NFL on a national basis after joining Heavy.com as an NFL news desk writer. In 2019, Grasso joined the 76ers' beat on a part-time basis, stepping into a role with South Jersey’s 97.3 ESPN. Ahead of the 2019-2020 NBA season, he concluded a three-year stint covering the Eagles and joined the Sixers beat full-time. Grasso has covered the 76ers exclusively since then for Sports Illustrated. He is a member of the Pro Basketball Writer’s Association.  Twitter: @JGrasso_ Instagram: @JGrassoNBA

Home/News