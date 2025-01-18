Philadelphia 76ers’ Paul George Sees Strong Dip in NBA Rankings
The first half of the Paul George era on the Philadelphia 76ers has not gone as desired.
On a brand-new max deal, it’s safe to say George has not lived up to the numbers so far. Recently, The Ringer reflected that in their NBA player rankings, which gets updated every month.
As the Sixers entered the new hoops season, George was in the Top 25, coming in at 23. By late November, he dropped six spots. When December rolled around, George was barely in the Top 40, placing 37th overall.
Now, in the year of 2025, The Ringer dropped George out of the Top 50.
“There’s a real sadness behind the eyes of every Sixers performance,” the site writes. “What was supposed to be the dawn of a new era has become yet another rake to the face in Philly’s long history of disappointments.”
The nine-time All-Star is currently ranked 52nd. He trails Joel Embiid (No. 41) and Tyrese Maxey (No. 30).
As disappointing as George’s run in Philly has been, he wasn’t roasted for his shortcomings. His performance thus far has been described as “fine.” That wouldn’t sting as much for the Sixers if he wasn’t making an estimated $49 million for the 2025-2026 season.
In 27 games, George has averaged 17 points while shooting 36 percent from three on seven attempts per game. Along with his scoring, the 34-year-old wing has come down with six rebounds per game and produced five assists per matchup.
George isn’t at the top of the Sixers’ list of worries this year. The health concerns surrounding Joel Embiid have been the biggest disappointment. However, the idea of bringing in George was expected to ease the pain of losing Embiid for stretches of games. That hasn’t been the case just yet.
Heading into another road trip, the Sixers are 15-24 on the year. They are 11th in the Eastern Conference and in the midst of a four-game losing streak. Over the last 10 games, they have just three wins.
The hope is that with more time, George becomes more of a dominant presence for the 76ers. So far, he’s struggled to find consistency.
