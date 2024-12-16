All 76ers

Philadelphia 76ers Reveal Joel Embiid’s Injury Timeline

How long will Joel Embiid remain out?

Justin Grasso

Dec 8, 2024; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) waits to enter the game against the Chicago Bulls during the first half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images
Dec 8, 2024; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) waits to enter the game against the Chicago Bulls during the first half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images / Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images
After going down with an injury in Friday night’s matchup against the Indiana Pacers last Friday, Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid is looking at another multi-game absence.

According to a team official, Joel Embiid will “remain out” beyond Monday’s game against the Charlotte Hornets. He’ll be evaluated again in approximately one week.

An unfortunate trend continues for the seven-time All-Star center to start the 2024-2025 NBA season.

When the season started, Embiid planned to be on a strict injury management plan. As he dealt with knee concerns last year, and needed surgery midway through the year, Embiid didn’t want to put himself at risk for further injury.

Not only did Embiid miss the entire preseason, but he sat out for the first nine games of the regular season. After making his season debut against the New York Knicks on November 12, Embiid sat out for the next matchup to miss his tenth game of the year.

On November 15, Embiid returned to face the Orlando Magic. He appeared in three straight games before going absent for another stretch.

The Sixers ruled Embiid out for two games as he experienced swelling and soreness in his knee. They played it day-by-day for five more games. After a seven-game absence, Embiid returned to action to take on the Chicago Bulls on December 8.

His 32-minute shift in Chicago was a successful one. The big man scored 31 points, 12 rebounds, and four assists.

For the first time this month, Embiid appeared in two games in a row when the Sixers faced the Indiana Pacers last week. Unfortunately, his night ended after just 17 minutes. Embiid was hit in the face and suffered a sinus fracture.

As a result, he’ll miss Monday’s game against the Charlotte Hornets. Embiid could also be out for the rematch against the Hornets on Friday, as well as the battle against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Saturday.

Justin Grasso
JUSTIN GRASSO

Title: Credentialed writer/reporter covering the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated’s FanNation Email: JustinGrasso32@Gmail.com Location: Philadelphia, PA Expertise: Reporting, insight, and analysis on the Sixers and the NBA  Justin Grasso is a credentialed writer and publisher covering the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated’s FanNation.  Grasso got his start in sports media in 2016 with FantasyPros, working the news desk, providing game-by-game player analysis and updates on the Portland Trail Blazers and the Golden State Warriors. By 2017, he joined FanSided’s Philadelphia Eagles site as a staff writer. After spending one season covering the Eagles as a staff writer, Grasso was promoted to become the site’s Co-Editor. For the next two NFL seasons, he covered the Eagles closely before broadening his NFL coverage. For a brief stint, Grasso covered the NFL on a national basis after joining Heavy.com as an NFL news desk writer. In 2019, Grasso joined the 76ers' beat on a part-time basis, stepping into a role with South Jersey’s 97.3 ESPN. Ahead of the 2019-2020 NBA season, he concluded a three-year stint covering the Eagles and joined the Sixers beat full-time. Grasso has covered the 76ers exclusively since then for Sports Illustrated. He is a member of the Pro Basketball Writer’s Association.  Twitter: @JGrasso_ Instagram: @JGrassoNBA

