Philadelphia 76ers Reveal Joel Embiid’s Injury Timeline
After going down with an injury in Friday night’s matchup against the Indiana Pacers last Friday, Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid is looking at another multi-game absence.
According to a team official, Joel Embiid will “remain out” beyond Monday’s game against the Charlotte Hornets. He’ll be evaluated again in approximately one week.
An unfortunate trend continues for the seven-time All-Star center to start the 2024-2025 NBA season.
When the season started, Embiid planned to be on a strict injury management plan. As he dealt with knee concerns last year, and needed surgery midway through the year, Embiid didn’t want to put himself at risk for further injury.
Not only did Embiid miss the entire preseason, but he sat out for the first nine games of the regular season. After making his season debut against the New York Knicks on November 12, Embiid sat out for the next matchup to miss his tenth game of the year.
On November 15, Embiid returned to face the Orlando Magic. He appeared in three straight games before going absent for another stretch.
The Sixers ruled Embiid out for two games as he experienced swelling and soreness in his knee. They played it day-by-day for five more games. After a seven-game absence, Embiid returned to action to take on the Chicago Bulls on December 8.
His 32-minute shift in Chicago was a successful one. The big man scored 31 points, 12 rebounds, and four assists.
For the first time this month, Embiid appeared in two games in a row when the Sixers faced the Indiana Pacers last week. Unfortunately, his night ended after just 17 minutes. Embiid was hit in the face and suffered a sinus fracture.
As a result, he’ll miss Monday’s game against the Charlotte Hornets. Embiid could also be out for the rematch against the Hornets on Friday, as well as the battle against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Saturday.