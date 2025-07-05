76ers Rookie Battled NBA Champion Before Draft
The Philadelphia 76ers had quite the big decision to make when it came on what to do with their third overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft. There was some discourse on not only who the Sixers should take with their pick, but whether it was worth it or not to trade it for additional assets to help them in the immediate sense.
When all was said and done, Philadelphia ended up keeping their pick, with which they selected VJ Edgecombe from Baylor University. The 19-year-old averaged 15 points and 2.1 steals per game, as he would become known as quite the two-way threat on the court.
In the days and weeks following Edgecombe's introduction to the City of Brotherly Love, new videos have started to surface of the Sixers' rookie practicing before the draft, with one highlighting his session with a four-time NBA Champion: Klay Thompson.
The video shows Edgecombe go up against Thompson, among other players, as he drove in towards the basket on several occasions while putting up the occasional shot.
Thompson is coming off of his first season with the Dallas Mavericks, after he left his home of 11 seasons in the Golden State Warriors. In his debut season in the Lone Star State, Thompson averaged 14 points per game on 46.7 shooting from the field, and 39.1 from beyond the arc.
As for Edgecombe, he and the rest of the Sixers' squad continue to get ready for their match in the NBA Summer League against the Utah Jazz, which is set to take place on July 5 with tip-off slated for 9:00 p.m. EST.
Latest on Philadelphia 76ers’ 2025 Free Agency
Sixers Star Searching for a Hefty Payday
76ers Cut Ties With Lonnie Walker For Now
Kelly Oubre Plans for Return With 76ers
Guerschon Yabusele Makes Shocking Move