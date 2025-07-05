All 76ers

76ers Rookie Battled NBA Champion Before Draft

76ers' VJ Edgecombe practiced against Klay Thompson in the lead up to the NBA Draft.

Declan Harris

Mar 4, 2025; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears guard VJ Edgecombe (7) reacts against the TCU Horned Frogs during the first half at Ed and Rae Schollmaier Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images
Mar 4, 2025; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears guard VJ Edgecombe (7) reacts against the TCU Horned Frogs during the first half at Ed and Rae Schollmaier Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Philadelphia 76ers had quite the big decision to make when it came on what to do with their third overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft. There was some discourse on not only who the Sixers should take with their pick, but whether it was worth it or not to trade it for additional assets to help them in the immediate sense.

When all was said and done, Philadelphia ended up keeping their pick, with which they selected VJ Edgecombe from Baylor University. The 19-year-old averaged 15 points and 2.1 steals per game, as he would become known as quite the two-way threat on the court.

In the days and weeks following Edgecombe's introduction to the City of Brotherly Love, new videos have started to surface of the Sixers' rookie practicing before the draft, with one highlighting his session with a four-time NBA Champion: Klay Thompson.

The video shows Edgecombe go up against Thompson, among other players, as he drove in towards the basket on several occasions while putting up the occasional shot.

Thompson is coming off of his first season with the Dallas Mavericks, after he left his home of 11 seasons in the Golden State Warriors. In his debut season in the Lone Star State, Thompson averaged 14 points per game on 46.7 shooting from the field, and 39.1 from beyond the arc.

As for Edgecombe, he and the rest of the Sixers' squad continue to get ready for their match in the NBA Summer League against the Utah Jazz, which is set to take place on July 5 with tip-off slated for 9:00 p.m. EST.

Latest on Philadelphia 76ers’ 2025 Free Agency

Sixers Star Searching for a Hefty Payday

76ers Cut Ties With Lonnie Walker For Now

Kelly Oubre Plans for Return With 76ers

Guerschon Yabusele Makes Shocking Move

Eric Gordon Makes Free Agency Decision

Published
Declan Harris
DECLAN HARRIS

Declan Harris is a writer for FanNation's All76ers powered by Sports Illustrated Media Group. In addition to his role covering the Sixers, Declan also writes for CityXtra, covering Manchester City F.C. He is a 2023 Temple University Lew Klein School of Media and Communications graduate.

Home/News