76ers Make Decision on Jared McCain for NBA Summer League

The 76ers have named their squad for the NBA Summer League, with Jared McCain not on it.

With the NBA Draft out of the way and the offseason officially in full swing, it's apparent that the upcoming 2025-26 season is rapidly approaching. One such indicator of this would be that the NBA Summer League is set to take place in close to a weeks time, with the first matchup falling on July 10.

With the fixtures sitting close to a week away, the Philadelphia 76ers have announced who they're taking to the West Coast to highlight their abilities. Philadelphia will bring Justin Edwards, Adem Bona, VJ Edgecombe, Alex Reese, Johni Broome, Judah Mintz, Jalen Hood-Schifino, Keve Aluma, Jalen Slawson, Celb Stone-Carrawell, Mark Armstrong, Andrew Funk, Landers Nolley II, Saint Thomas, Hunter Sallis, Izan Almansa, Jack Clark, and Stefan Todorovic to the Summer League.

One notable name that was left off the list was Jared McCain, who has been recovering from a lateral meniscus tear in his left knee. While the Sixers' rookie wasn't certain about partaking in the Summer matches in early June, it appears that he won't be on the court until later on in the year.

When it comes to the games themselves, Philadelphia is participating in both the Salt Lake City Summer League, which takes place before the games in Las Vegas. Here is who they'll play during their stay in Utah.

Date

Opponent

Channel

July 5, 9 p.m. EST

Utah Jazz

NBCSP

July 7, 7 p.m. EST

Oklahoma City Thunder

NBCSP

July 8, 7 p.m. EST

Memphis Grizzlies

NBCSP

Once they wrap up their time in Utah, the Sixers will fly to Las Vegas for the second part of the Summer League, which includes every team from the league, as opposed to the four that partake in the Salt Lake City games. In Las Vegas, Philadelphia will take on Dylan Harper and the San Antonio Spurs to kick the week off, before they play the Charlotte Hornets, Washington Wizards, and Cooper Flagg and the Dallas Mavericks. An important thing is that if a fifth game is to take place, it will occur on July 18/19/ or 20.

Here is the schedule for the Sixers' matches in Las Vegas.

Date

Opponent

Channel

July 10, 10:00 p.m. EST

San Antonio Spurs

NBCSP, ESPN

July 12, 6:30 p.m. EST

Charlotte Hornets

NBCSP, ESPN2

July 15, 8:30 p.m. EST

Washington Wizards

NBCSP, NBA

July 16, 8:00 p.m. EST

Dallas Mavericks

NBCSP, ESPN

The Summer League will provide Sixers' fans and the NBA World a like a better look at their recent draftees, with both VJ Edgecombe and Johni Broome slated to play. It also allows second-year players such as Justin Edwards and Adem Bona to continue to develop their game alongside their newly acquired teammates.

