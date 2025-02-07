Philadelphia 76ers Standout Downgraded vs Pistons
On Friday night, the Philadelphia 76ers are set to take on the Detroit Pistons as they look to bounce back off of their narrow 101-108 defeat to the Miami Heat on Wednesday.
Tyrese Maxey put up 31 points for the Sixers, with Kelly Oubre Jr following suit with 15 points, which wasn't enough to suppress the efforts of Terry Rozier, Tyler Herro, and Nikola Jovic, with the trio combining for 46 points.
The loss put them a game and a half behind the Chicago Bulls for the tenth seed in the Eastern Conference, which is the last spot for the Play In Tournament.
Given this short distance between Philadelphia and a post season run, every game is set to be extremely important to them.
They might have to go into Friday night’s game without one of their consistent starters, Guerschon Yabusele.
The French sharpshooter has been downgraded to questionable due to right knee soreness, meaning the Sixers could be without a valuable source of points and rebounds, with Yabusele averaging 11 points and five rebounds in his first season in the City of Brotherly Love.
The Frenchman didn’t have the strongest outing against the Heat on Wednesday night, only scoring nine points on 37 percent shooting from the field, while snagging nine rebounds.
If Philadelphia is set to be without Yabusele, it’d be only their third time this season as he has proven to be one of the more durable players.
The Sixers are set to take on the Pistons on Friday night, without tipoff slated for 7:30 p.m. EST.
