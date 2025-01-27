Philadelphia 76ers Standout Spotted at Eagles-Commanders Game
Sunday afternoon marked a first for Philadelphia 76ers forward Guerschon Yabusele.
According to the first-time Sixer, Sunday afternoon marked the first time he was in attendance for a football game, and it took place right across the street from the Wells Fargo Center.
@yabusele28: 1st time going to a football game and it was awesome!! 🦅🖤
Yabusele hasn’t spent too much time in Philadelphia, but he’s certainly making an impact during his first year.
Over the summer, Yabusele took a chance on a return to the NBA. After a standout Olympic run with France, Yabusele worked on a buyout with his team in Spain, Real Madrid.
After getting his release granted, Yabusele signed a one-year, prove-it deal with the 76ers. He returned to the NBA for the first time since 2019.
Back in 2016, Yabusele entered the NBA as a first-round pick for the Boston Celtics. He played in 74 games across two seasons with the Celtics. Yabusele averaged just seven minutes of playing time. He produced two points and one rebound per game across those two seasons.
Since returning to the NBA with the 76ers, Yabusele has been a pleasant surprise for the team amid a disappointing season.
In 41 games, Yabusele has averaged 10 points, six rebounds, and two assists. He’s made 50 percent of his shots from the field and proved to be a valuable stretch-four, draining 39 percent of his threes on four attempts per game,
Sunday’s game could serve as motivation for Yabusele. In attendance at Lincoln Financial Field, Yabusele witnessed the hometown team dominate the visiting Washington Commanders.
The Eagles put their division rival away with a blowout score of 55-23. The Eagles are headed to the Super Bowl, which takes place in two weeks.
In the meantime, the Sixers will work on building some momentum with their current two-game win streak. The Sixers will be back on the floor on Tuesday night to take on the Los Angeles Lakers.
