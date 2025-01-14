Philadelphia 76ers Star Tyrese Maxey Downgraded vs OKC Thunder
After coming up short against the Orlando Magic on Sunday, the Philadelphia 76ers return home to host the OKC Thunder. Already down one of their star players, another one of their key players has popped up on the injury report.
Still hours away from tip-off, Tyrese Maxey is now questionable against the Thunder due to a left hand sprain. The All-Star guard hurt his hand Sunday against the Magic, getting it caught on a player while playing defense. However, he managed to stay in the game and finish the night.
Maxey had a strong start for the Sixers in their last game, but struggled following the halftime intermission. Now a game-time decision, he will likely go through his warm-up routine before a final deicison is made regarding his playing status.
Losing Maxey would be a tough blow for the Sixers, as they already without a laundry list of players. Among those ruled out for Tuesday's matchup with OKC includes Joel Embiid, Andre Drummond, Kyle Lowry, and KJ Martin.
Aside from missing time at the start of the season due to a hamstring injury, Maxey has consistently been in the lineup for the Sixers. In the 31 games he's played in thus far, the young guard is averaging 25.8 points, 3.4 rebounds and 5.8 assists.
An important factor to watch when it comes to Maxey's status tonight is that this is night one of a back-to-back for the Sixers. They are slated to be back in action on Wednesday to host Jalen Brunson and the New York Knicks.
The Sixers and Thunder are scheduled to tip off Tuesday at 7:00 pm Eastern Time.