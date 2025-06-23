Philadelphia 76ers’ Top Five Probable Picks at No. 3 Revealed
The 2025 NBA Draft is less than a week away, and the Philadelphia 76ers have plenty of options for the No. 3 pick. HoopHype’s Draft Predictor calculated the probability of every prospect landing in each draft slot.
The Draft Predictor projected the 76ers’ top five most likely choices for the No. 3 selection: VJ Edgecombe at 42.8% odds, Ace Bailey at 21.5% odds, Dylan Harper at 9.9% odds, Kon Knueppel at 7.3% odds, and Tre Johnson at 5.2% odds.
Edgecombe averaged 15.0 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 3.2 assists during his lone season at Baylor. After a positive private workout, the 19-year-old guard is a clear favorite for Philadelphia.
Prior to Bailey canceling his workout with the 76ers, mock drafts were torn between him and Edgecombe. While Philadelphia has not ruled out drafting Bailey, the consensus now has his draft stock dipping as far as No. 8.
Harper is nearly unreachable for the 76ers. Philadelphia would either need to trade up with the San Antonio Spurs for the No. 2 pick, or the Spurs would need to shockingly pass on the 6-foot-6 guard. The same is true about Cooper Flagg at No. 1, though he seems to be astronomically out of reach.
Knueppel and Johnson are solid draft prospects, though there are no signs that the 76ers have intentions to select either at No. 3. It’s apparent that Philadelphia is projected to take a shooting guard, which makes sense with these prospects in mind.
In summary, Edgecombe has the strongest probability of being selected by the 76ers. Still, anything can happen on Wednesday night.