Philadelphia 76ers Upgrade Joel Embiid’s Status vs Magic
Lately, the Philadelphia 76ers have found themselves dealing with concerns regarding the seven-time All-Star center Joel Embiid. Once again, the veteran big man is facing a string of absences as the new year continues on.
When the Sixers fired up their Friday night matchup against the New Orleans Pelicans, Embiid was ruled out for the third game in a row. Although he’s missed time due to several reasons this year, a foot sprain has been what’s bothering Embiid the most as of late.
Sixers head coach Nick Nurse offered an update on Embiid ahead of the action against New Orleans.
“I think, yeah, it’s been aggravated for sure,” Nurse said.
“That’s why he’s not playing. Again, he’s day-to-day … We were hoping that maybe he would be able to go today, but just not quite ready, you know? Hopefully, he’ll be ready to go the next game.”
The Sixers still aren’t sure about Embiid’s status for Sunday’s outing against Orlando. According to the official NBA injury report, Embiid is questionable for the matchup.
While that’s an upgrade, putting Embiid one step closer in the right direction, that doesn’t guarantee he won’t miss a fourth game in a row.
All season long, Embiid has been in and out of the lineup for the Sixers. His first nine absences were a result of knee injury management and a three-game suspension, which was issued by the NBA.
A seven-game stretch of absences from late November until early December was a result of knee soreness and swelling. After Embiid returned to the lineup for a two-game stretch, he was injured in the December 13 outing against the Indiana Pacers.
A sinus fracture took Embiid off the court for one game. Since then, he’s been playing in a mask. Ahead of the Christmas Day matchup against the Boston Celtics, Embiid sprained his foot. While he played in that outing, along with four of the next five games, Embiid has taken time off for the past three matchups.
The Sixers are assuring everybody that there isn’t any knee-related setback in play.
“The knee is pretty good,” Nurse added. “The foot is what’s bothering him right now. I think the knee is pretty good.”
Without Embiid during this current stretch, the Sixers are 1-2. Since the start of the new year, the Sixers have won just two of six games. There is hope for Embiid’s return against a tough Orlando team on Sunday, but the Sixers are likely to view him as a game-time decision for now
