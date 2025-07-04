Sixers Adding Ex-Trail Blazers Forward in Free Agency

All 76ers

The Philadelphia 76ers have brought on a former Trail Blazers forward.

Justin Grasso

Apr 6, 2025; Portland, Oregon, USA; Portland Trail Blazers forward Jabari Walker (34) warms up before the game against the San Antonio Spurs at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-Imagn Images
Jabari Walker will join the Philadelphia 76ers.

According to ESPN’s Shams Charania, the veteran power forward is landing on the roster as a two-way player ahead of the 2025-2026 NBA season.

via @ShamsCharania: Free agent forward Jabari Walker has agreed to a two-way NBA deal with the Philadelphia 76ers, source tells ESPN. Walker spent his first three NBA seasons in Portland, appearing in 188 games.

Walker just wrapped up another season with the Portland Trail Blazers. He appeared in 60 games, averaging 13 minutes of action. During that time, Walker posted averages of five points, four rebounds, and nearly one assist. He shot 52 percent from the field and 39 percent from three.

The 22-year-old becomes the second forward signing for the Sixers since the opening of free agency. Just hours after the new league year started, the Sixers brought on Trendon Watford on a one-year deal. Walker will get an opportunity to compete with the Sixers in training camp and the preseason. He could see the court in the NBA G League with the Delaware Blue Coats as well.

Walker entered the NBA in 2022 as a second-round pick. Following his two-year run at Colorado, Walker was called on with the 57th overall pick by the Portland Trail Blazers.

Throughout his first three seasons in the NBA, Walker appeared in 188 games. He started just 24 games, averaging 16 minutes of action. The young veteran is currently averaging six points and five rebounds while knocking down 47 percent of his shots from the field and 32 percent of his threes.

Justin Grasso
