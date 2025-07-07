Sixers Fans Manifesting Trade for Multi-Time NBA MVP
After making a big splash last offseason, it's unlikely the Philadelphia 76ers make any massive changes to the roster this summer. That said, some fans are still trying to manifest a deal for one of the league's top talents.
Heading into the offseason, the Milwaukee Bucks were a team that many were watching closely. This has become more apparent in recent days following their shocking moves to kick off free agency. After agreeing to terms on a four-year deal for Myles Turner, reports emerged that the Bucks decided to waive-and-stretch Damian Lillard.
Leading up to the summer, there was already speculation that Giannis Antetokounmpo could request a trade from Milwaukee. This chatter only got louder when the franchise decided to part with the closest thing he had to a viable co-star. Though Lillard is set to miss most of next season due to injury, he is still one of the NBA's premier point guards.
Shortly after the news broke regarding Lillard's departure from the Bucks, new developments surfaced that Giannis was displeased by the decision. This led to fans online tossing out possible landing spots for the two-time MVP. Some Sixers fans were in the mix fantasizing about the idea of Giannis joining forces with Joel Embiid.
Even if he were to ask for a trade, acquiring Giannis would be an uphill battle for the Sixers. Fresh off an MVP-level season, the Bucks would be seeking a king's ransom for the superstar forward. Seeing that there are numerous teams across the league who can put together far more enticing packages, the chances of him winding up in Philly would be slim.
As of now, Giannis has to approach the Bucks about being traded.
