Sixers Guard Ranks Top 5 on Summer League Prospects to Watch List
VJ Edgecombe has proven to be a standout rookie for the Philadelphia 76ers. In his Utah Summer League debut, Edgecombe totaled 28 points, 10 rebounds, and four assists over 30 minutes.
Bleacher Report’s Zach Buckley ranked the top 30 NBA Summer League prospects to watch. Edgcombe is positioned at No. 4 on the list.
“While the Sixers perhaps could have chased more potential with the No. 3 overall pick, Edgecombe isn't exactly lacking a high ceiling. His defense could be spectacular, and he has multiple pathways to being a high-end offensive option as well. His athleticism and motor are already elite, and he's a highlight-waiting-to-happen in the open floor. There are still unanswered questions about his half-court utility on offense, though. Hopefully they look more promising once summer league wraps up. Three-point shooting, ball-handling and playmaking are Edgecombe's three biggest swing skills. Checking even two of those three boxes might put him on a path to two-way stardom.”
Edgecombe was sidelined for the 76ers’ Las Vegas Summer League opener against the San Antonio Spurs and their second matchup against the Charlotte Hornets due to a left thumb sprain. President of Basketball Operations Daryl Morey expressed that the injury is evaluated on a day-to-day basis.
There is no official verdict of whether the 19-year-old guard will be active for Philadelphia’s game against the Washington Wizards on Tuesday. If he is cleared to play, it’s likely that the 76ers will have a fairly competitive performance on the court. In either case, the franchise should err on the side of caution to allow Edgecombe a full recovery.
